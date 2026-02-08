A PERFECT 10: U.S. Romps Past St. Kitts and Nevis in Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers

By Michael Lewis

February 8, 2026

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines — It was a ruthless display of youth football power as the United States U-17 Men’s National Team overwhelmed St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 10–0 on Matchday Two of the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, delivering one of the most lopsided results of the competition so far.

At the heart of the demolition was Malik Jakupovic, who produced a sensational five-goal performance and added an assist, spearheading an American attack that barely let up from first whistle to last.

The result keeps the United States firmly atop Group E with six points and a staggering +18 goal differential, ahead of the Dominican Republic, which also registered a 10–0 victory earlier in the day against St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Americans now need only a draw in their final group match against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, February 10, to book their ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

One-Way Traffic from the Start

The statistics told a brutal story: the U.S. outshot St. Kitts and Nevis 41–1 and dominated possession with 78 percent, turning the match into near-constant defensive resistance for the Sugar Boyz.

Jakupovic opened the scoring in the seventh minute, getting on the end of a Myles Gardner cross at the near post. He doubled the lead in the 23rd minute, latching onto a perfectly weighted ball over the top from Mattheo Dimareli, muscling past his marker and calmly finishing past the goalkeeper.

The pressure continued unabated. Jakupovic turned provider in the 36th minute, threading a pass that sent Vicente Garcia clear. Garcia dribbled past multiple defenders before being brought down in the area and then converted the ensuing penalty to make it 3–0.

Just before halftime, Jakupovic completed his hat trick in emphatic fashion, smashing a fierce shot through the goalkeeper’s hands in the 44th minute to give the U.S. a commanding 4–0 lead at the break.

No Let-Up After the Interval

If St. Kitts and Nevis hoped for respite in the second half, it never arrived. Dimareli won and converted a penalty in the 58th minute to push the score to 5–0, and defender Eddie Chadwick added a sixth in the 69th minute following an assist from Astin Mbaye.

Dimareli bagged his brace three minutes later, finishing a squared pass from Jakupovic at point-blank range for a 7–0 advantage. The American onslaught continued with another penalty in the 80th minute, this one converted by Jakupovic for his fourth of the night.

Jakupovic struck again in the 84th minute — his fifth goal — tapping home after a precise pass from Will Ostrander. Defender Prince Forfor completed the rout in the 90th minute, powering a shot into the far post to seal the perfect 10.

A Harsh Lesson, A Clear Standard

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the result underscored the steep developmental gap that still exists at the elite youth international level. For the United States, it was a statement performance — clinical, relentless, and fully in control — as they continue their march toward World Cup qualification.

As Group E heads into its decisive final matchday, the Americans look every bit a side ready to take the next step on the global stage, while St. Kitts and Nevis will regroup, reflect, and look to rebuild from a difficult night against one of Concacaf’s youth powerhouses.]