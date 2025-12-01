DREAMY GROUP ANNOUNCES MAJOR LEADERSHIP BOOST — ELIZABETH JONG APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER

SKN TIMES BUSINESS & EXECUTIVE NEWS

Founder Natalie John Hails Jong’s 18+ Years of Caribbean Hospitality & Events Excellence

The Dreamy Group — one of the Caribbean’s most iconic luxury wedding and event brands — has unveiled a major leadership update. Founder and CEO Natalie John has officially announced the appointment of Mrs. Elizabeth Jong as the company’s new General Manager, effective immediately.

The announcement marks a significant step in Dreamy’s continued regional expansion and its mission to elevate the Caribbean wedding, events, and hospitality experience.

A STRATEGIC APPOINTMENT FOR A GROWING BRAND

In her statement, Natalie John expressed immense enthusiasm:

“I’m delighted to welcome Mrs. Elizabeth Jong as the new General Manager of The Dreamy Group. Elizabeth joins us with over 18 years of experience across hospitality, weddings, events, operations, and team leadership throughout St. Kitts, Nevis, and the wider Caribbean. Her career embodies what Dreamy stands for — service, discipline, creativity, and Caribbean excellence.”

As Dreamy continues to strengthen internal systems, streamline operations, and broaden its Caribbean footprint, Jong will play a central role in aligning teams, processes and the customer experience with the next chapter of the brand’s growth.

A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE ACROSS THE REGION

Elizabeth Jong brings an impressive, well-rounded background in hospitality and event management, spanning nearly two decades across multiple top-tier institutions.

Her career highlights include:

➡ Country Manager — Sparrow Foods Ltd (Global Brands)

2012–Present

Overseeing three of St. Kitts’ most popular franchise brands — Rituals Coffee House, Rituals Sushi, and Pizza Boys — Jong demonstrated her expertise in operations, staff leadership, customer experience, and brand management for over 13 years.

➡ Wedding Coordinator — Marriott International (2011–2012)

Handled weddings, sales, marketing, event execution, and digital development, earning distinction as a Marriott Certified Wedding Planner.

➡ Operations Manager — Caribbean Bride (Barbados, 2009–2010)

Oversaw sales, marketing, product development, events, and digital content for one of the region’s leading wedding publications.

➡ Four Seasons Resorts Intern — St. Kitts & Nevis (2007)

Gained multi-department insight in luxury hospitality, including front desk, concierge, food & beverage and housekeeping.

ACADEMIC & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE

Elizabeth Jong holds:

Bachelor of Applied Science in Tourism & Hospitality Management , University of the West Indies, Cave Hill

, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Associate Degree in Tourism & Hospitality Management , Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College

, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Caribbean Community Skills Certificate (CARICOM Skills)

Marriott Certified Wedding Planner Certification

Her academic leadership and involvement with the UWI Guild’s International Affairs Committee further demonstrate her early commitment to excellence and professional growth.

A NEW CHAPTER FOR DREAMY

The Dreamy Group — known for creating unforgettable destination weddings and signature events across the Caribbean — is entering a transformative era.

The company is sharpening its systems, enhancing quality control, expanding its service portfolio, and positioning itself as the premier Caribbean wedding and events powerhouse.

Natalie John notes that Jong will be at the center of this evolution:

“As we expand our regional footprint and elevate the Dreamy experience for our couples and partners, Elizabeth will be key in aligning our people, processes, and operations for the future.”

A CELEBRATED ADDITION TO A CARIBBEAN SUCCESS STORY

Elizabeth Jong’s appointment signals a confident step forward for the Dreamy brand — pairing a visionary founder with an accomplished, operations-driven leader capable of helping Dreamy scale across new markets.

Her return to the wedding and hospitality sector brings full-circle a career built on service excellence, creative execution, and regional leadership.

SKN Times congratulates The Dreamy Group and Mrs. Elizabeth Jong on this exciting new chapter — a win for women in leadership, Caribbean entrepreneurship, and the region’s world-class events industry.