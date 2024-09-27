Caribbean Consular of the Year Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister Launches Kenwa Consulting Ltd, Providing Diplomat-Level Solutions for Brand Building and Economic Growth

Nevisian Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister Launches Kenwa Consulting Ltd, Offering Diplomat-Level Solutions for Building Brands and Economies

Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, the 2023 Embassy Consular Awards Consular of the Year for the Caribbean, has announced the launch of her new consulting firm, Kenwa Consulting Ltd. Wilkin-Armbrister, a renowned cultural ambassador, former diplomat, and advocate for women’s empowerment, continues to break barriers with her entrepreneurial venture, offering solutions to build brands and foster economic growth.

With nearly a decade of active diplomatic experience, Wilkin-Armbrister’s expertise spans Contemporary Diplomacy, International Marketing, Business Intelligence, and Cultural Diplomacy. As the Founder and CEO of Kenwa Consulting Ltd, she explained the firm’s mission: “Kenwa Consulting Ltd is designed to provide top-tier consulting services to diplomatic missions, governments, corporations, and individuals, with a focus on long-term, sustainable projects and initiatives.”

The firm specializes in diplomatic representation, trade advocacy, economic growth strategies, public diplomacy, brand ambassadorship, and participation in global expos. With strategic partnerships in the United States and the Caribbean, Kenwa Consulting Ltd aims to deliver measurable, positive impacts on communities by fostering collaborations with international organizations.

Wilkin-Armbrister has also completed advanced training in Cultural Intelligence, Global Business Mindset, and Soft Diplomacy skills at Protocol Today Academy, where she now serves as the UK representative. Her global experience, which spans eight countries across both public and private sectors, positions her as a leader in driving innovative, real-world solutions for sustainable tourism, education, and advisory services.

Kenwa Consulting Ltd stands poised to become a key player in the global diplomatic and economic landscape, exemplifying a commitment to collaboration and impactful results.

For more information, Kenwa Consulting Ltd can be reached via email at kenwaconsulting@gmail.com, with a website launch anticipated soon.