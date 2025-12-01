PJP RETURNS IN A RED WAVEPHILLIP J. PIERRE AND SLP ROAR BACK TO POWER — ST.LUCIA DELIVERS A RESOUNDING SECOND TERM MANDATE

By Times Caribbean | December 1, 2025

CASTRIES, St. Lucia — In a dramatic, emphatic affirmation of confidence, the people of St. Lucia have handed Prime Minister Phillip Joseph Pierre and the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) a powerful second-term mandate, triggering celebrations across the island and sending shockwaves through the region’s political landscape.

Preliminary results from the December 1st general election show the SLP leading in 13 of the island’s 17 seats, essentially replicating the landslide of July 2021 and cementing Pierre’s status as one of the region’s most resilient and quietly formidable leaders.

Pierre himself comfortably cruised to victory in Castries East, dispatching Peter Denis Chicot with ease. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire followed suit, brushing aside UWP’s Tommy Descartes and independent David Hird in a commanding display of political strength.

Two influential independents — former Prime Minister Stephenson King and Richard Frederick — are also projected to retain their seats, mirroring the outcomes of 2021 and further isolating the once-dominant United Workers Party (UWP).

A CRUSHING BLOW FOR THE UWP — AND A RECKONING FOR CHASTANET

The UWP, contesting all 17 seats, appears to be clinging to just two constituencies, with party leader Allen Chastanet ahead in Micoud South against the SLP’s Shandee Lee Harracksing.

But even with a likely personal victory, the political message is brutal and unmistakable.

Political commentator and columnist Ricky Wayne did not mince words:

“The SLP won on Phillip Pierre’s campaign. Chastanet must now consider giving up the leadership. Losing two consecutive elections is a clear rejection.”

The magnitude of the defeat is expected to trigger deep introspection within the UWP, with growing voices already calling for a generational reset and new direction.

HOW PIERRE WON AGAIN — THE ‘QUIET STORM’ STRATEGY

Analysts credit Pierre’s triumph to a blend of disciplined messaging, people-first social governance, and a stabilizing leadership style that resonated strongly with working-class and middle-income voters.

Among the factors driving the SLP’s surge:

• Pierre’s Reputation as a Steady Hand

In a region fatigued by combative leadership, Pierre’s calm, methodical style has created a counter-narrative that voters found reassuring.

• Social Safety and Cost-of-Living Policies

The administration’s targeted relief initiatives and insistence on transparency and accountability gave Pierre a credibility advantage.

• A Fragmented UWP Still Haunted by 2021

Internal fractures and unresolved public relations wounds from the Chastanet era continued to dog the UWP campaign.

• Pierre’s Ground Game and Message Discipline

Observers noted that the SLP stayed laser-focused on local issues, governance stability, and trust — with no major missteps.

REGIONAL IMPLICATIONS — A NEW POWER BALANCE IN THE OECS

Pierre’s reelection strengthens the SLP’s influence within the OECS and wider CARICOM, giving St. Lucia a stronger voice on matters such as:

regional security

climate financing

economic recovery frameworks

diplomatic realignments

intra-Caribbean travel and integration

With heavyweights like Dominica’s Roosevelt Skerrit, SVG’s newly victorious Godwin Friday, and Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell also shaping the region’s political tone, Pierre’s renewed mandate positions him as a stabilizing force in an increasingly complex Caribbean environment.

THE ROAD AHEAD — A SECOND TERM FULL OF EXPECTATION

As celebrations continue across Castries, Gros Islet, Dennery, and Soufrière, the real work begins.

St. Lucians will now expect:

accelerated economic recovery

firm anti-crime and security initiatives

deeper reforms in healthcare and education

bold climate resilience strategies

improved infrastructure and youth empowerment programmes

With a strong parliamentary majority, Pierre now has political runway — but also heightened expectations.

A NIGHT OF TRIUMPH — AND A SIGN OF THE TIMES

December 1st, 2025 will be remembered as the night Phillip J. Pierre solidified his place in modern Caribbean political history.

A leader once underestimated, often dismissed as too quiet, too cautious, or too understated, has now proven — again — that substance, stability, and connection to the people still win elections.

St. Lucia has spoken. And it has spoken loudly.

