FACTS VS FICTION: TEAM UNITY NEVER SOLD LANDS TO FOREIGNERS AT WINDSOR — THEY BOUGHT THEM BACK FOR THE PEOPLE



Dr. Drew’s Misleading Post Exposed as Revisionist Attempt to Rewrite Land History in St. Kitts

In what can only be described as a grossly misleading and dangerously inaccurate social media post, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has attempted to distort the historical record regarding the Team Unity Government’s handling of the Windsor lands. His recent declaration that “under Unity, acres of land in Cayon were sold to foreigners” is not only factually incorrect — it is a complete reversal of reality.

Unity Restored the People’s Land — Labour Had Given It Away

The truth is clear and well-documented: under the former Labour administration led by Dr. Denzil Douglas, vast tracts of prime lands across St. Kitts — including Windsor, Brighton, Tabernacle, and Sandy Point — were surrendered in the infamous “Land for Debt Swap” deal. That ill-fated arrangement transferred government lands into the hands of creditors, effectively disenfranchising ordinary Kittitians of ownership over their own national patrimony.

It was the Team Unity administration under Dr. Timothy Harris that moved decisively to correct this injustice. Using revenues prudently generated from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, Unity bought back those very lands that Labour had “poofed away.” The goal was to restore these lands to public ownership and re-purpose them for citizen-focused development — not foreign control.

The Windsor and Brighton Vision: 240 Homes for Kittitians

Among those redeemed parcels was the Windsor-Brighton area, strategically earmarked for a major middle-income housing development by local developer Deon Daniel. The project envisioned the construction of 240 modern homes for hardworking Kittitians and Nevisians, an initiative that would have expanded affordable housing and local economic growth.

This was to be the launchpad for the much larger East Coast Housing Programme — a vision of 2,400 homes powered by local investment, local labour, and local pride.

Yet, upon taking office, the Drew administration scrapped the entire initiative. The cancellation not only derailed a transformative housing project but also robbed dozens of local contractors and tradesmen of work opportunities, undermining Unity’s pro-people development strategy.

Drew’s “Facts” Fall Flat

In light of these facts, the Prime Minister’s post reeks of political deflection and deliberate misinformation.

If Dr. Drew truly understood the history of the Windsor lands, he would know that no foreigner ever purchased government lands there under Team Unity. Instead, it was Team Unity that used fiscal discipline and CBI revenues to return those very lands to the people — lands Labour had already mortgaged and lost.

To suggest otherwise is not only an insult to public intelligence, but it also exposes a dangerous ignorance — or worse, a calculated attempt to deceive — from the highest office in the land.

The Real Record

Under Douglas-Labour: Government lands at Windsor, Brighton, Tabernacle, and Sandy Point were swapped away in the “Land for Debt” fiasco.

Under Drew-Labour: The planned 240-home Windsor-Brighton project was abandoned, and now misinformation is being peddled to rewrite that chapter of recovery.

Conclusion: The People Remember

No amount of hashtags — whether #Truth or #PoweringProgress — can conceal the actual truth. Team Unity’s record on land restoration stands as one of the most patriotic and people-centered initiatives in modern history.

The only “fact” that stands out from Dr. Drew’s post is that he either doesn’t know what he’s talking about — or worse, he does, but hopes that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have forgotten.

But the people have not forgotten. They know who sold their land, who bought it back, and who is now trying to rewrite the truth.