Dominica Dominates at Western Illinois University Graduation — 13 Students Earn Degrees, Including a Doctorate!

Dominica is beaming with pride as thirteen of its citizens walked across the stage at Western Illinois University’s Commencement Exercises on May 10, marking a historic academic milestone for the Nature Isle. The cohort included one doctoral graduate, four master’s degree recipients, and eight bachelor’s degree holders, as announced in a university press release.

This outstanding group was part of a broader wave of over 50 Caribbean students who graduated from WIU this academic cycle — a testament to the region’s growing academic influence on international campuses.

Bachelor’s Degree Graduates:

Francine Julius-Bioco – Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics (Magna Cum Laude)

Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Roanne Rose Jno-Baptiste – Bachelor of Science in Speech Language Pathology and Audiology (Magna Cum Laude)
Graduate of Dominica State College

Graduate of Dominica State College

Jade Lindsay – Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Magna Cum Laude)
Graduate of Dominica State College

Graduate of Dominica State College

Dinelle Dailey – Bachelor of Science in Biology (Cum Laude)
Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Jaden Harrigan – Bachelor of Science in Geology
Alumnus of St. Mary's Academy and Dominica State College

Alumnus of St. Mary’s Academy and Dominica State College

Natoya Raymond – Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature
Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Ebony Lindsay – Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts
Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Alumna of Convent High School and Dominica State College

Sherece Fregiste – Bachelor of Arts in Finance
Graduate of Pierre Charles Secondary School and Dominica State College

Graduate of Pierre Charles Secondary School and Dominica State College

Master’s Degree Recipients:

Anwah Tim Pascal – Master of Science in Computer Science

Holds a BSc in Information Engineering from USTB

Annique Vidal – Master of Science in Psychology
Holds a BSc in Psychology and Biology from MSU Texas

Holds a BSc in Psychology and Biology from MSU Texas

Jane Romain – Master of Education in Educational Studies
Holds a BSc from The University of the West Indies (UWI)

Holds a BSc from The University of the West Indies (UWI)

Monique Hector-Roberts – Master of Education in Educational Studies
Holds a BA from ORIENT

Holds a BA from ORIENT

Doctoral Achievement:

Dr. Kerris Shillingford of Fine Grass, Marigot – Doctor of Education (Ed.D) in Organizational Leadership

A crowning achievement that makes Shillingford the highest graduate in this year’s Dominica cohort

WIU President Kristi Mindrup commended the Caribbean cohort, stating:

“Caribbean students made history at WIU this cycle. The region was well represented at all degree levels and with notable individual achievements. Students from Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean have demonstrated success in and out of the classroom and have made a positive impact on the university community.”

In a move that further cements WIU’s commitment to the Caribbean, the university has announced it will participate in a university consortium visit to Dominica on June 11, aimed at strengthening educational partnerships and opportunities for Dominican students.

From the hills of Marigot to the classrooms of Macomb, Dominica’s scholars have once again proven that small island minds can make a big global impact.

Congratulations to the graduates — your success is Dominica’s pride!