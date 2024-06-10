Mc Claude Emmanuel, CEO of St. Lucia CIP Unit, Responds to Inclusion in RICO Lawsuit

****In response to recent developments implicating him in a civil lawsuit filed in the United States by MSR Media International and Philippe Martinez, Mc Claude Emmanuel, Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit in St. Lucia, issued a comprehensive statement clarifying his position.Emmanuel expressed his deep concern and confusion regarding his inclusion as a co-defendant in the lawsuit under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). He emphasized his commitment to upholding the integrity of the St. Lucia CIP Unit and sought to shed light on the nature of his interaction with Martinez and the purpose behind it.He recounted his meeting with Martinez and his legal representatives, where he sought clarification on the allegations and aimed to prevent any reputational damage to the St. Lucia CIP Unit. Emmanuel underscored that no evidence was presented during the meeting to substantiate the claims of any wrongdoing within the St. Lucia CIP Programme.Furthermore, Emmanuel categorically stated that he was not aware of any involvement by Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire or any other Saint Lucian official in any illegal activities related to the CIP Programme. He reaffirmed that all processes, including the issuance of real estate shares, adhered to legal protocols and financial transactions were properly accounted for.Emmanuel clarified that, at no point during the meeting with Martinez, did he insinuate or suggest any involvement of Saint Lucian officials in the alleged scam. He reiterated his commitment to operating the CIP Unit in accordance with Saint Lucian laws and international best practices.In conclusion, Emmanuel vowed to vigorously defend himself and the integrity of the St. Lucia CIP Unit against the allegations leveled in the lawsuit. He reassured the public of his unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of transparency and legality within the Citizenship by Investment Programme in St. Lucia.