PM DREW AND WIFE JET OFF TO CUBA FOR ONE-DAY STATE VISIT – QUESTIONS SWIRL OVER NECESSITY, PRIORITIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 21, 2025

Just weeks after facing backlash over excessive overseas engagements, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew is once again leaving the federation—this time for a one-day state visit to Cuba, and he’s not going alone. Joining him on the brief trip is his wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, sparking fresh criticism about the need for her presence on such a short diplomatic excursion.

The official itinerary spans from Thursday, May 22 to Friday, May 23, with the government stating that the trip aims to “reaffirm diplomatic ties and strengthen cooperation in healthcare, education, and regional solidarity.”

But many are asking: Does this really require the First Lady’s involvement?

“It’s a one-day state visit, not a week-long summit. What exactly is Mrs. Drew’s official role on this trip? Is she a health expert? An education consultant? Or simply enjoying another taxpayer-funded travel opportunity?” questioned one political observer on social media.

Joining the Prime Minister and Mrs. Drew on the delegation are:

Dr. Marcus Natta – Cabinet Secretary

His Excellency Kenneth Douglas – Ambassador

Mr. Javon Liburd – Press Secretary

Mr. Austin Edinborough – Advisor

Dr. Joylette Woodley – Medical Specialist

While the government insists that the visit is essential for deepening regional partnerships, critics say it reeks of poor optics at a time when St. Kitts and Nevis is grappling with rapidly deteriorating healthcare, decaying infrastructure, slow economic growth and stagnant economy, IMF concerns regarding fiscal management and growing public frustration over the administration’s disconnect from day-to-day issues on the ground.

“We can’t get lights in our villages, water still goes off without warning, and young people can’t find work—but somehow, there’s always room in the budget for a Drew family trip,” said a frustrated constituent from West Basseterre.

This latest jaunt adds to the growing perception that the Drew administration is more focused on international appearances than domestic results, especially as PM Drew’s travel tally continues to climb while key national promises remain unmet.

The optics of this trip may very well backfire—because for many citizens, the question isn’t whether diplomatic visits matter, but whether the country’s struggling people still do.