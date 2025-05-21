Photographer Strikes Gold! $360K Judgment Over Black Stalin Image Rocks Calypso World





Port of Spain, Trinidad – May 2025

In a legal drama that’s sending shockwaves through the Caribbean’s cultural and entertainment circles, photographer Angello Marcelle has been awarded a staggering $360,000+ in compensation after a photo he took of the legendary calypsonian Black Stalin was used without his consent to promote a concert.

The photo in question, taken in 2011 at an event in Woodbrook, became the centre of a bitter copyright infringement battle when it was used by Stalin’s widow, Patsy Calliste, to promote a fundraising concert held in 2024 — a year after the revered calypsonian’s passing.

Marcelle, who is known for his work capturing iconic moments in Trinidad & Tobago’s musical and cultural life, issued pre-action protocol letters to Calliste demanding compensation and respect for his copyright. But when the photographer’s legal warnings were ignored, the matter escalated into the courtroom — resulting in a default judgment in Marcelle’s favour.

Now, the court has ruled that Calliste must pay more than TT$360,000 (approx. USD $53,000) to Marcelle for the unauthorized use of his intellectual property.

The case has ignited a firestorm of public debate, with opinions split across social media and radio call-in shows. Supporters of Marcelle argue that his rights as a creator must be protected, especially in a region where artists and freelancers often go uncompensated. Others, however, accuse him of being “heartless” and “opportunistic”, claiming the lawsuit disrespects the legacy of a national icon and exploits a grieving widow’s attempt to honour her late husband.

In the latest twist, attorneys representing Mrs. Calliste have filed a motion to have the default judgment set aside, opening the door for a potential courtroom battle that could set major precedents in copyright law across the Caribbean.

As the legal dust continues to swirl, one thing is certain: this isn’t just about a photo — it’s about the intersection of art, ownership, emotion, and justice.

Stay tuned. This story is far from over.