STATIA: Successful Valentine’s Day Rescue at The Quill

Statia – February 14, 2025

The Statia Government commends the swift and coordinated response of emergency services following a successful rescue operation at The Quill National Park earlier today.

At 1:23 PM, a call was received from the Bonaire control room reporting an injured hiker in need of assistance. Emergency response teams were immediately mobilized, and a tactical team was deployed at 1:45 PM. The rescue team, consisting of personnel from the Sint Eustatius Search and Rescue Team (SSRT), Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), Ambulance Service (AMBU), and Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland (BKCN), quickly located the injured hiker by 2:05 PM.

The hiker, part of a group of nine, received medical attention on-site before being escorted safely back to the assembly point at the foot of The Quill. By 2:13 PM, the injured hiker was under the care of the ambulance team, and all tactical units had completed their deployment.

The Statia Government expresses gratitude to all involved emergency personnel for their professionalism and dedication. This rescue highlights the importance of readiness and collaboration in ensuring public safety.

End of Release