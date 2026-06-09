From Drone Dreams to Digital Achievement: St. Kitts Entrepreneur Earns Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems from Monroe University

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A young St. Kitts and Nevis technology professional, entrepreneur, and drone media specialist is celebrating a major academic milestone after successfully completing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Monroe University.

The achievement marks another proud chapter in a journey built on discipline, innovation, creativity, and a clear passion for technology.

Long before earning his bachelor’s degree, the graduate had already begun carving out a unique space in the local digital and creative industries. Since January 2019, he has served as the Owner of Alpha Aerials, a drone photography and videography company based in St. Kitts. Through Alpha Aerials, he has helped expand the visual media landscape by offering aerial photography and videography services that capture events, landscapes, real estate, businesses, and national moments from a powerful new perspective.

In addition to managing his own company, he has worked as a Drone Operator with Pro Video Production since March 2019, gaining extensive hands-on experience in professional video production and aerial content creation. His technical skill, eye for detail, and understanding of drone technology have made him part of a growing generation of young Kittitians and Nevisians using innovation to create new opportunities.

His professional background also includes service as a Customer Service Sales Representative with Genesis Innovations Management, where he has worked since October 2018, building valuable experience in communication, customer relations, sales, and business operations.

His early exposure to the world of work included an internship with Caribbean Commerce in 2018 and a brief internship with the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard in December 2015. These experiences helped shape his professional discipline and broadened his understanding of service, responsibility, and teamwork.

Academically, his journey began at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where he earned an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Information Technology between 2016 and 2018. During that time, he was actively involved in the Drone Technology Group and Dynamic Innovation IT Club, further strengthening his interest in emerging technologies.

That foundation eventually led him to Monroe University, where he pursued and completed his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from September 2024 to April 2026.

His story reflects the growing importance of technology, digital media, entrepreneurship, and innovation in St. Kitts and Nevis. It is also a reminder that young professionals in the Federation are not only preparing themselves academically but are also actively building businesses, creating new industries, and contributing to the country’s digital future.

From drone technology to computer information systems, from customer service to entrepreneurship, his journey stands as an inspiring example of how vision, consistency, and hard work can open new doors.

As he celebrates this academic achievement, he also stands as part of a new wave of young nationals helping to position St. Kitts and Nevis for a stronger, smarter, and more innovative future.