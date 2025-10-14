OECS Launches Free Movement Billboards in Grenada

OECS MEDIA RELEASE

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, with the support of the OECS 11th EDF Regional Integration for Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme, and ​ the International Organization for Migration (IOM), officially unveiled two billboards in St. George’s Grenada promoting the rights of OECS citizens to move freely across Economic Union Member States. The installation marks a major milestone in the public awareness campaign celebrating the 44th Anniversary of regional integration within the OECS.

The billboard features vibrant imagery and a clear message: Grenadians can travel using only a valid national ID card, live, and work across the OECS Economic Union. The initiative is part of the RIGHT Programme and reflects the deepening of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU).

Delivering remarks at the unveiling, Grenada’s Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS Commissioner, H.E. Aaron Moses, stated:

“Today it’s an honor and privilege to be at this location where we are unveiling a public relations billboard, a visible manifestation of the deepening of the economic integration process within the OECS.”

He emphasized the practical benefits of integration:

“Every citizen of the OECS now have the opportunity to move freely throughout the entire OECS with the use only of a national ID… and every OECS citizen is entitled to indefinite stay within the OECS wherever they choose to. They are entitled to basic amenities and benefits such as the right to primary and secondary education, right to basic health, as well as other social services such as NIS benefits.”

Representing the United Nations system, Ms. Fiona Sandy, UN Country Coordination Officer for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean assigned to Grenada, delivered a message of solidarity:

“The United Nations in Grenada joins the region in celebrating this, the 44th anniversary of OECS regional integration. This is the celebration of a vision of shared prosperity and sustainability that has over the years forged a journey, a movement towards a transformative future for Grenada and its brothers and sisters across the Caribbean region.”

She commended the OECS Commission and IOM for their role in advancing mobility:

“The United Nations continues to recognize OECS integration as pivotal to the region’s safety and security and the rights of its citizens and therefore commends the OECS Commission for this initiative that promotes freedom of movement for OECS citizens.”

“The International Organization for Migration (IOM), as a steadfast partner in this journey is proud to support the visual message that this billboard represents: that at the access of unity and solidarity, lies resilience.”

The OECS Commission encourages Grenadians to scan the QR code featured on the billboard to learn more about their rights and opportunities under the free movement regime.

To learn more about the OECS’ 44th Anniversary Celebrations, follow the OECS on social media for updates: