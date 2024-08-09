DBSKN Mortgage Program Now Available on NHC Online Platform

Basseterre, St. Kitts (July 24, 2024) – The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) is proud to announce

its partnership with the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) to provide another option to home financing.

DBSKN was integrated into the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) online application platform. This strategic

initiative aims to provide accessible financing options for prospective homeowners, particularly those from

lower-income strata.

With thousands of applicants eagerly awaiting affordable financing solutions, this integration offers a significant

step forward in addressing the housing needs of our community. DBSKN is purposed to support individuals from

lower-income backgrounds in their journey towards homeownership, ensuring that more residents can achieve

the stability and pride that come with owning a home.

Laurinston Matthew, General Manager at DBSKN, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: “Integrating our

M.O.V.E Mortgage Solutions with NHC’s online platform demonstrates our commitment to making

homeownership a reality for more citizens. By providing tailored financing options, we are dedicated to helping

lower-income families secure homes.”

The DBSKN M.O.V.E Mortgage Solutions program offers qualified applicants access up to $499,000.00. The

program caters to diverse needs, allowing for the purchase of land and construction of homes, building NHC

houses on owned land, or buying completed homes.

Jonelle Rawlins, NHC’s General Manager, expressed enthusiasm about this development, stating, “Our

partnership with DBSKN is a crucial milestone in our mission to provide affordable housing solutions. By including

DBSKN’s mortgage program on our platform, we are offering applicants a valuable resource to finance their

homes and achieve their homeownership goals.”

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis and the National Housing Corporation invite all qualified individuals

to explore this new financing option by applying through the NHC application portal at [https://apply.nhc.kn/].