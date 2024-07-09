West Indies Announce XI for First Test at Lord’s: Mikyle Louis to Make Debut

The West Indies have named their XI for the first Test against England at Lord’s, with 23-year-old opening batter Mikyle Louis set to make his debut tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10th. Louis, a promising talent from St Kitts, has played only seven first-class games since debuting for the Leeward Islands in February. Despite his limited experience, he has been chosen over Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who scored a Test double-century last year.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes highlighted Louis’ potential, noting his impressive performances for the Leeward Islands and against England’s County Select XI in a recent warm-up match. “We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England,” said Haynes. Louis’ selection is historic, as he will become the first player from St Kitts to represent the West Indies in nearly a century.