SVG: Tragic Turn: 2 Minors Charged with Murder in Death of 13-Year-Old

Times Caribbean Staff | October 04, 1:48 PM

In a heartbreaking development, two minors have been arrested and charged with the murder of 13-year-old Matthew Dasouza, a student from Fair Hall. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force made the announcement following investigations into the tragic incident that took place on September 30, 2024, at Sion Hill Bay.

According to authorities, on October 3, 2024, a male and female minor were taken into custody and formally charged with the offense of murder. Investigators revealed that the accused, with malice aforethought, were responsible for causing the death of the young boy.

A post-mortem examination conducted on October 2, 2024, confirmed the cause of death as drowning, following blunt trauma to the head.

The police are continuing their investigation and pursuing all leads in an effort to bring full justice to the victim and his grieving family. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has extended its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Matthew Dasouza and is urging the public to provide any information that may assist with this case.

Community cooperation remains vital in ensuring justice is served and enhancing the safety of all citizens, residents, and visitors.