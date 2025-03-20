JOINT CABINET MEETING AT PARK HYATT! DREW & BRANTLEY STRIKE POWER DEALS—BUT WHAT ABOUT NEVIS’ FAIR SHARE?

In a high-stakes, power-packed meeting at the luxurious Park Hyatt in St. Kitts, the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet convened for the first time in 2025—and the outcomes could reshape the nation’s future!

With the weight of national progress on their shoulders, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier Hon. Mark Brantley sat face-to-face, steering discussions on crime, economic reform, and the game-changing geothermal energy project that could revolutionize the Federation’s economy.

But one glaring omission sent shockwaves through political circles—no communication has suggested that the long-promised FAIR SHARE for Nevis was even discussed!

BRANTLEY DEMANDS UNITY! “DIALOGUE IS KEY!”

Premier Brantley set the tone for the meeting, declaring that constant and open communication between both islands is non-negotiable. “Nothing in this world is ever achieved without the ability to communicate,” he said, in what many saw as a direct challenge to past administrations that failed to maintain strong ties between St. Kitts and Nevis.

With recent tensions brewing over the FAIR SHARE matter, Brantley’s call for dialogue seemed particularly pointed—but was it falling on deaf ears?

THE FAIR SHARE BETRAYAL? NO DISCUSSION, NO PROGRESS!

Despite being the main pillar of the Concerned Citizens’ Movement (CCM) campaign in the 2022 general elections—and the very reason Team Unity collapsed—there has been no communication indicating that the FAIR SHARE issue was even addressed at this landmark meeting.

To date, no tangible progress has been made beyond a vague indication from PM Drew that a World Bank report on FAIR SHARE has been submitted. But in a stunning revelation, Premier Brantley declared that although PM Drew has had the report since early February, he has yet to share it with Nevis’ leadership.

PRIME MINISTER DREW HITS BACK AT DIVISION: “WE DON’T HAVE TO DISAGREE ON EVERYTHING!”

Taking the floor, Prime Minister Drew doubled down on unity, stating that while political differences exist, they should not be used as weapons to divide the people. He emphasized the success of the joint crime-fighting strategy, which has already delivered measurable results in reducing crime across the Federation.

But with FAIR SHARE left unaddressed, questions are now swirling about whether Nevis is once again being sidelined in national decision-making.

GEOTHERMAL ENERGY: A MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR GAME CHANGER?

In what was arguably the most explosive topic of the meeting, both leaders put geothermal energy at the forefront, signaling a bold push away from fossil fuels and towards a new economic era. Drew made it clear that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is watching closely, predicting that if executed correctly, this project could slash reliance on the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program and turn St. Kitts and Nevis into a regional energy powerhouse.

“The geothermal project has the potential to transform St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew declared, his words echoing through the conference hall. Is this the beginning of the end for the CBI program’s dominance?

ECONOMIC SHAKEUP ON THE HORIZON: LIFE AFTER CBI?

With mounting pressure to diversify revenue streams, both cabinets agreed that the days of depending solely on CBI funds must come to an end. Drew outlined a master plan to pivot toward renewable energy, agriculture, and digital finance, ensuring that the Federation’s economy can weather global shocks.

“We are not discarding CBI,” the Prime Minister clarified, “but we must ensure that our economy is so diversified that our vulnerabilities are decreased, and our resilience is increased.”

Could this spell a new economic dawn for St. Kitts and Nevis? Or will resistance from CBI stakeholders derail these ambitions?

CRIME & NATIONAL SECURITY: A TOUGH TALK BEHIND CLOSED DOORS!

Sources inside the meeting revealed heated discussions on national security, with both administrations acknowledging that crime remains one of the biggest threats to stability. The joint strategy, which has already seen success, is set to expand—but will it be enough to tackle deep-seated criminal networks?

A NEW ERA OF GOVERNANCE? OR JUST POLITICAL THEATER?

As the meeting wrapped up, both Drew and Brantley hailed the session as a landmark success, vowing that joint cabinet meetings will become a staple of governance. But is this newfound collaboration genuine—or just political posturing?

With FAIR SHARE still up in the air and Premier Brantley seemingly left in the dark, Nevisians are now left wondering—was this meeting a step toward unity, or yet another betrayal?

Only time will tell if these ambitious plans will be realized—or if old rivalries and bureaucratic red tape will drag them down.

What’s clear, however, is that the stakes have never been higher—and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are watching closely.