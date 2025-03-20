AZARD GUMBS UNLEASHES FIERCE ATTACK ON MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS: “YOU HAVE FAILED AGAIN!”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – PAM Deputy Leader Azard Gumbs has launched a scathing assault on Minister of Sports Samal Duggins, branding him the “most incompetent minister of them all” and holding him directly responsible for a series of embarrassing failures in sports development across St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a fiery press conference, Gumbs did not hold back as he ripped into Duggins’ lack of leadership, mismanagement, and inability to deliver on crucial projects.

“Samal Duggins continues to fail the same tests presented to him year after year,” Gumbs declared. “If we were to look back at the World Cup and the fact that St. Kitts and Nevis did not bid to host, many persons were disappointed.”

Gumbs lambasted Duggins for making excuses instead of taking action, particularly on the long-overdue renovations of the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.

“Duggins talked about not being able to make the necessary renovations required to host the World Cup. But of course, if he can’t fix a simple stadium in two years, it is likely that he knew his own incompetence and therefore did not put St. Kitts and Nevis forward for the bid.”

He ridiculed the Minister’s attempts to deflect responsibility, accusing him of shifting blame to external factors while sporting infrastructure crumbles under his watch.

“And now Samal Duggins blames the weather, he blames acts of God. I believe that Samal Duggins is living in another reality, perhaps in another country, because outside is very hot and yet we have no stadium completed.”

Gumbs further exposed what he described as a glaring contradiction—pointing out that promotional materials had already been created for the anticipated events, proving that Duggins himself had expected the renovations to be completed on time.

“It meant that Samal Duggins expected the stadium to be completed by the date. And so this is another failure on his part. And persons are saying that this is not going to be a postponement. It’s going to be a cancellation.”

In a blistering conclusion, Gumbs delivered his final verdict on Duggins’ tenure as Minister of Sports.

“Samal Duggins, the sports term is completed. You have failed again!”

With Gumbs’ no-holds-barred statement sending shockwaves through the political landscape, all eyes are now on Duggins to respond. Will he finally take responsibility, or will this latest failure be the final nail in the coffin for his tenure?