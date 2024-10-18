PM DREW ANNOUNCES ‘TRANSFORMATIVE PROJECTS,’ SPOTLIGHTS TEAM UNITY INITIATIVES AS PILLARS OF HIS GOVERNMENT’S AGENDA

In a much-anticipated State of the Nation address on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew outlined his administration’s “transformative” vision for St. Kitts and Nevis, unveiling a list of projects he claims will pivot the country toward a brighter future. However, the projects he championed have raised eyebrows, as many were initiated or conceptualized under the previous Team Unity Administration led by former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris.

Team Unity’s Legacy Front and Center

Among the projects touted by PM Drew were several cornerstone initiatives that were either conceived or progressed significantly during the tenure of Dr. Harris and his Team Unity Administration. These include:

The New JNF Climate-Smart General Hospital : First introduced by Dr. Harris in 2020 during the opening of the Tabernacle Health Facility, this project was designed to create a cutting-edge general hospital in West Basseterre.

: First introduced by Dr. Harris in 2020 during the opening of the Tabernacle Health Facility, this project was designed to create a cutting-edge general hospital in West Basseterre. The New Basseterre High School : $21 million expended on project that had been in pre-construction phases since 2018, under Team Unity’s leadership.

: $21 million expended on project that had been in pre-construction phases since 2018, under Team Unity’s leadership. The Smart Homes Initiative : A continuation of housing projects from the previous administration’s efforts to improve living conditions for citizens.

: A continuation of housing projects from the previous administration’s efforts to improve living conditions for citizens. The Basseterre Desalination Plant : Announced in April 2022, the United Arab Emirates had committed to donating two solar-powered desalination plants to aid in the federation’s water security.

: Announced in April 2022, the United Arab Emirates had committed to donating two solar-powered desalination plants to aid in the federation’s water security. The Needmust Power Plant Expansion : A project essential to national energy independence, which began discussions years before Dr. Drew’s leadership.

: A project essential to national energy independence, which began discussions years before Dr. Drew’s leadership. Geothermal Energy in Nevis : An initiative stretching back to 2006 when exploration for geothermal energy on Nevis first commenced.

: An initiative stretching back to 2006 when exploration for geothermal energy on Nevis first commenced. Reinvigoration of Kittitian Hill : A project started since 2013 aimed at reshaping St. Kitts’ tourism landscape.

: A project started since 2013 aimed at reshaping St. Kitts’ tourism landscape. Christophe Harbour Redevelopment: Since 2006, this real estate and tourism development began in St. Kitts.

Criticism for Lack of New Initiatives

The glaring absence of new, Drew Administration-initiated projects in the Prime Minister’s address has ignited criticism. Despite Dr. Drew previously claiming that foreign investors were eagerly waiting to invest in St. Kitts and Nevis, no significant new foreign investments have been announced after two years in office.

A Hollow Victory for the Labour Government?

The “transformative” projects, while crucial, represent a continuation of the vision laid out by Dr. Harris and the Team Unity Administration. PM Drew has yet to unveil a singular, entirely new initiative that would be credited to his administration. Moreover, none of the projects mentioned are expected to generate national revenue on the scale of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program or the sugar and tourism industries that previously powered the country’s economy.

This led some political commentators to conclude that the Prime Minister’s address was an indirect acknowledgment of the leadership and vision of Dr. Timothy Harris. Even after two years out of office, the transformative agenda of the nation is still being driven by projects his administration either initiated or significantly developed.

As PM Drew declares these legacy projects as the future of St. Kitts and Nevis, it has become increasingly clear that the foundations laid by the Team Unity government continue to shape the country’s trajectory. Meanwhile, the Drew Administration remains under pressure to demonstrate its capacity to bring fresh initiatives and attract new investments capable of spurring transformative economic growth.