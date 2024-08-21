PLP CONDEMNS THE BRUTAL ASSASSINATION OF COMMUNITY LEADER AZZIWAH NILES-JONES: EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO MOURNING NATIONAL COMMUNITY

With heavy hearts that the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) notes the tragic passing of our colleague, friend and community activist, Mr Azziwah Malaki Niles-Jones, Chairman of PLP’s Constituency 2 group.

The PLP is horrified by the murder of Azziwah. We have not only lost a community leader, but also a son, a father, a brother, and a friend. Azziwah made an indelible impact on the lives of citizens and residents of this Country. He will be deeply missed.

The news of the heinous act that led to the loss of Azziwah’s life has sent shockwaves throughout the Federation. His murder now elevates to 26, the number of lives that have been lost to senseless violence in the Nation since the start of this year.

The PLP calls, once more, on Government and our security forces to address the growing sense of unease, discomfort, fear and frustration that continue to permeate through our communities. Our notoriety as the murder capital of the world has brought shame, disgrace and ignominy to our Federation. The situation cannot be tolerated, as our Nation is fast approaching a tipping point from which our return to normalcy will be long fought, hard won and costly on so many levels. As our Country mourns the loss of another son of the soil to bloodshed, we trust that the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly. It is also our hope that persons with information on this murder – and on all other unsolved murders – will come forward in the interest of seeing justice done. Our PLP National Leader, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, who is presently abroad, has already extended the party’s sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Azziwah Niles-Jones and the members of the constituency branch and wider membership of the PLP Family . Our PLP family is indeed indebted to Azziwah’s family for sharing him with us. We pray for God’s comfort and solace to you the family and the wider national community at this painfully difficult time of loss and bereavement. To the family members: we mourn with you and extend our sincere condolences as we lift you up in prayer. Thank you for sharing this r