AMAZON LANDS IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC AS NEW CARIBBEAN DISTRIBUTION HUB

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, September 2, 2025 — The Dominican Republic has reached a historic milestone in its economic and logistical development with the arrival of global e-commerce giant Amazon, which officially begins operations as a Caribbean distribution hub.

According to Customs Director Eduardo “Yayo” Sanz Lovatón, Amazon’s first cargo flight landed on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, marking the official start of what could be a transformative era for trade and e-commerce across the region.

A Strategic Caribbean Gateway

Leveraging its strategic location, the Dominican Republic will utilize Caucedo and Haina ports along with Las Américas International Airport to streamline trade routes and accelerate delivery times. This positions the country as a logistical powerhouse in the Caribbean, capable of connecting markets faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Economic Boost and Job Creation

Amazon’s presence is expected to generate significant economic opportunities, particularly in job creation, logistics, transportation, and technology sectors. The company’s arrival promises to reshape consumer expectations, with many anticipating deliveries in hours instead of days.

“This is a monumental step that places the Dominican Republic at the center of regional e-commerce,” said Lovatón. “Our customs modernization and digital transformation were key to attracting Amazon, and now we are prepared to lead in trade facilitation.”

Challenges for Local Couriers

Despite the excitement, the development has sparked concern among local couriers and small businesses, who fear being outpaced by Amazon’s pricing power, speed, and direct delivery model. Many are questioning whether traditional logistics firms can survive the competition.

Experts predict a hybrid operational system, with Amazon potentially partnering with local delivery companies to expand reach while ensuring efficiency. This could provide opportunities for collaboration while also forcing local firms to modernize and innovate.

The Road Ahead

As operations begin, the spotlight will remain on how Dominican businesses adapt to this game-changing shift. Analysts emphasize that innovation, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships will be essential if local companies are to survive—and thrive—in an Amazon-driven market.

For the Dominican Republic, however, the message is clear: the nation has firmly placed itself on the map as a Caribbean hub for global commerce and logistics.