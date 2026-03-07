St. Kitts–Nevis’ Most Powerful and Influential Women 2026

A Decade of Celebrating Leadership, Influence and National Impact

International Women’s Day – March 8, 2026

For more than a decade, SKN Times has proudly celebrated International Women’s Day by publishing its highly anticipated annual list of the Most Powerful and Influential Women of St. Kitts and Nevis.

What began as a tribute to outstanding female leadership has evolved into one of the Federation’s most respected recognitions of excellence, highlighting women who are shaping institutions, strengthening communities, and influencing the future of the nation.

Over the past ten years, the SKN Times initiative has recognized more than 400 extraordinary women across a wide range of sectors including:

• Business and finance

• Healthcare and medicine

• Education and academia

• Government and public service

• Entrepreneurship and innovation

• Culture, fashion, and creative industries

• Community leadership and philanthropy

Each year, nominations are received from across the Federation and the diaspora. A review panel evaluates candidates based on impact, leadership, innovation, professional excellence, and community contribution.

The 2026 edition is among the most diverse and inspiring yet—bringing together seasoned national leaders, rising entrepreneurs, respected professionals, and community champions whose work continues to uplift the Federation.

Together, these women represent the intellectual capital, creative energy, and moral leadership driving St. Kitts and Nevis forward.

SKN TIMES MOST POWERFUL AND INFLUENTIAL WOMEN 2026

Dawn Liburd

A symbol of Kittitian excellence on the global stage, Dawn Liburd continues to redefine Caribbean leadership in international corporate governance. Recently appointed Vice President of Internal Audit at F5 Inc., a NASDAQ-listed technology leader, Liburd operates at the forefront of cybersecurity oversight, enterprise risk strategy, and global financial governance. Her rise within global corporate leadership demonstrates the profound international impact of St. Kitts and Nevis professionals.

Hazel Brandy-Williams

Few women in the Caribbean embody courage and principled leadership like Hazel Brandy-Williams. Renowned for fiercely defending the rights of women and children, she has never hesitated to walk away from power when integrity was at stake. Through her professional consulting and personal mentorship, Brandy-Williams continues to empower countless individuals across the region. Her fearless advocacy, compassion, and unwavering moral clarity define true influence in action across the Caribbean today.

Novelette Benjamin

Few rising leaders embody service and purpose like Novelette Benjamin. A Human Resources professional at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, she blends academic excellence with community impact. An Honours graduate of The University of the West Indies Global Campus, Benjamin’s leadership spans Toastmasters, the St. Kitts Basseterre Lions Club, and major national events. Through the Novelette Benjamin Award for Service and Helpfulness, she is nurturing a new generation of civic-minded youth across St. Kitts.

Dr. Kerdis Clarke

Few women are transforming the mental health landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis as profoundly as Dr. Kerdis Clarke. A clinical psychologist and founder of The Respite, she has pioneered a modern, technology-driven approach to psychological care while championing compassion in treatment. Through initiatives like @100 Inc., she confronts the harsh link between poverty and mental wellbeing, redefining national conversations about healing, dignity, and holistic community development.

Lavern Gumbs

In St. Kitts’ vibrant creative economy, Lavern Gumbs stands as a transformative force whose influence reaches far beyond the salon chair. A master hairstylist, mentor, and motivational voice, she has built a legacy rooted in excellence, discipline, and empowerment. Through teaching, mentorship, and inspiration, Gumbs uplifts aspiring professionals and young women alike. Her work transforms not only appearances, but confidence, purpose, and the belief that greatness is within reach.

Denorza Dore-Brooks

In a generation often criticized for disengagement, Denorza Dore-Brooks stands as a powerful exception—an energetic force for youth empowerment and community service in St. Kitts and Nevis. As Co-Founder of the Excellent Achievement Awards Foundation and President of the Rotary Community Corps, she champions volunteerism and leadership. Through active service with multiple civic organizations, Dore-Brooks is shaping a culture where compassion, responsibility, and community pride define the future.

Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather

From humble beginnings to national academic leadership, Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather has emerged as a transformative force in education across St. Kitts and Nevis. As Dean of the Division of Teacher Education at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, she pioneered programmes that professionalized untrained teachers and strengthened national teaching standards. Through mentorship, scholarship, and regional collaboration, Dr. Archibald-Pennyfeather continues shaping generations of educators while advancing excellence in the Federation’s education system.

Cleotha Steinbergen

In the world of finance and customer service excellence, Cleotha Steinbergen stands as a pillar of dedication and leadership at The Bank of Nevis. With more than twenty-five years of loyal service, she has risen to the role of Branch Manager through discipline, professionalism, and unwavering commitment. Her steady guidance, institutional knowledge, and people-centered leadership have strengthened banking operations while earning the trust of colleagues, customers, and the wider community.

Cindy Herbert

In the realm of corporate governance and legal excellence, Cindy Herbert stands as a formidable force in St. Kitts and Nevis. As General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at The Bank of Nevis Limited, she has helped shape strong legal and regulatory frameworks within the financial sector. Armed with advanced training in international intellectual property law and years of litigation experience, Herbert’s sharp legal insight and leadership continue strengthening institutional integrity and national corporate standards.

Shaniqua Carey-Brown

In the critical sphere of national development and public administration, Mrs. Shaniqua Carey-Brown stands as a driving force shaping infrastructure and policy in St. Kitts and Nevis. As Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities and Domestic Transport, she plays a pivotal role in advancing strategic planning and national projects. Through disciplined leadership, policy insight, and public service excellence, Carey-Brown helps steer the Federation toward sustainable progress.

Vadeesha John-Brookes

In the high-stakes world of law, finance, and international litigation, Vadeesha John-Brookes has emerged as a formidable legal strategist shaping complex corporate and financial landscapes. As Managing Attorney of John Brookes Law, she delivers bold solutions across civil litigation, banking, corporate law, and cross-border disputes. With pioneering experience in civil asset recovery and governance leadership, John-Brookes continues influencing regional legal practice while strengthening institutions, investment confidence, and the rule of law.

Frances-Ann Satney

With more than four decades of banking excellence, Mrs. Frances-Ann Satney stands as a towering figure in the financial landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Credit Union in 2025, she brings deep regional experience, strategic foresight, and transformative leadership. Her stewardship is guiding a new era of innovation, member empowerment, and financial resilience, strengthening the institution’s mission to uplift communities through trusted financial services.

Jacqueline Finley

For more than three decades, Jacqueline Finley has been a pillar of dedication and compassion within the healthcare system of St. Kitts and Nevis. Serving as Assistant Nurse Manager at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, her 31 years of service reflect unwavering commitment to patient care, professional excellence, and national wellbeing. Through leadership, mentorship, and tireless service within the Ministry of Health, Finley continues to shape a culture of empathy, discipline, and lifesaving medical professionalism.

Alicia Whyte

Alicia Whyte stands at the powerful intersection of leadership, service, and national development. As President of the Rotary Club and Marketing Manager at the Ministry of Agriculture, she blends strategic communication with transformative community engagement. Her work elevates agricultural awareness, mobilizes volunteerism, and strengthens civic responsibility across St. Kitts and Nevis. Through visionary leadership and tireless advocacy, Whyte continues to inspire a culture of service, sustainability, and empowered national progress.

Vickiesh Pickering

Vickiesh Pickering stands as a fearless community advocate whose leadership continues to shape lives and uplift communities across St. Kitts and Nevis. As an entrepreneur, activist, and dedicated community leader, she channels vision into action—mobilizing resources, championing empowerment initiatives, and advocating for opportunity and inclusion. Through resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to social progress, Pickering has become a transformative voice inspiring citizens, strengthening communities, and redefining grassroots leadership.

Dr. Dasima Martin

Dr. Dasima Martin is emerging as a transformative force in healthcare leadership across St. Kitts and Nevis. As Medical Director of Vital Care Medical Center and District Medical Officer within the Ministry of Health, she combines clinical excellence with visionary public health leadership. With advanced training in Sports Medicine and a record of combating non-communicable diseases, Dr. Martin is redefining modern patient care—advancing prevention, wellness, and resilient healthcare systems.

Mrs. Lesrie Hanley

A masterful designer whose artistry has shaped the cultural identity of many women across the Federation, Lesrie Hanley transforms fashion into empowerment. Renowned for her exceptional craftsmanship as a dressmaker, she creates garments that reflect confidence, individuality, and elegance. Beyond fashion, Hanley inspires women through mentorship, resilience, and creativity.

Paula Morton

With more than three decades of leadership in financial services, Paula Morton, Chief Credit Risk Officer at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, stands among the Federation’s most formidable financial strategists. Since joining the institution in 1992, Morton has shaped lending policy, risk governance, and operational excellence. Armed with global banking credentials and deep technical expertise, she safeguards financial stability while steering responsible credit growth that strengthens businesses, families, and the wider national economy.

Petronella Crooke

Petronella Crooke, Chief Financial Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, represents disciplined financial stewardship and strategic leadership. A Chartered Certified Accountant with global risk management credentials, Crooke has risen through the bank’s ranks through technical mastery, ethical governance, and strategic vision.

Zhanique Connor

A dynamic communicator and visionary entrepreneur, Zhanique Connor is redefining youth leadership and digital engagement in the Federation. As founder of VELA Run Club, she has turned community fitness into a movement of empowerment and connection while also serving as a Government Communications Officer shaping impactful public engagement strategies.

Laurecia “Recie” Williams

Entrepreneur and public servant Laurecia “Recie” Williams embodies compassionate leadership. As Founder and CEO of Compassionate In-Home Care Services, she has built a trusted support network for families across the Federation while also serving as a Junior Customs Executive.

Dr. Rozella Richardson Stanley

Renowned for her unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence, Dr. Rozella Richardson Stanley stands as a formidable force in the medical landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. A respected physician whose work embodies compassion, clinical precision, and community service, Dr. Stanley has dedicated her career to advancing patient care and public health. Through leadership, advocacy, and tireless service, she continues shaping healthier communities and inspiring a new generation of medical professionals.

Erica James

Ericah Chumney embodies the rare fusion of compassion, skill, and entrepreneurial drive. A Registered Nurse and Midwife with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of the West Indies, she has devoted more than a decade to safeguarding maternal and community health at JNF Hospital, earning repeated recognition from colleagues for excellence in care. Beyond the ward, James channels creativity into business as the founder of Alluring Shades Nail and Make-Up Artistry, empowering women through beauty and self-confidence.

Connie Jaynes

For decades, Connie Jaynes has quietly transformed lives across St. Kitts through tireless service. Through initiatives like Operation School Bell, Hope Wheelers Meals on Wheels, and scholarship programs, she has built pathways of hope for countless families.

Dr. Tiria Julius

Healthcare innovator Dr. Tiria Julius, founder of Lifeline Medical Services, has pioneered accessible house-call healthcare across the Federation, revolutionizing patient-centered care delivery.

Sharmaine James Richardson

Entrepreneur Sharmaine James Richardson represents grassroots leadership. After leaving corporate employment, she built a thriving village-based enterprise in Dieppe, strengthening community bonds while supporting youth initiatives and social causes.

Natoinia “Twonya” Saunders

As founder of Perfect Finish Makeup Artistry, Natoinia Saunders has transformed beauty into a platform for confidence, cultural expression, and empowerment across the Caribbean.

Madame Claudine Saunders

For 28 years, Madame Claudine Saunders has shaped generations as a Modern Language educator, teaching French and Spanish while promoting cultural understanding and global awareness. She also serves as Chairlady of PLP Constituency #8, demonstrating leadership beyond the classroom.

Dannielle Mills Jeffers

Marketing professional and entrepreneur Dannielle Mills Jeffers, founder of Wax Memories SKN, represents the powerful intersection of creativity and business innovation.

Kyoni Skeete

As Group Chief Financial Accountant at the TDC Group, Kyoni Skeete exemplifies financial excellence. Armed with an MBA from UWI and ACCA certification, she oversees complex financial systems shaping corporate leadership in the Federation.

Doriseia Joseph

A Cuban-trained nurse at JNF Hospital, Doriseia Joseph represents resilience and compassion in healthcare, mentoring young professionals while providing dedicated patient care.

Maurisa Johnson

Maurisa Johnson, founder of Go4Fit Studio SKN in Frigate Bay, embodies resilience, reinvention, and visionary entrepreneurship. Rising above adversity, she transformed personal challenges into a mission of empowerment through wellness. Her luxury wellness sanctuary blends fitness, holistic healing, and mental renewal—reformer Pilates, strength training, hammam baths, and recovery therapies—creating a transformative space for body and soul. Johnson’s journey proves that determination, courage, and purpose can reshape lives and inspire a generation.

Shalimar Williams

Entrepreneur Shalimar Williams, founder of The Emerald candle brand, represents the innovative spirit of the Federation’s emerging creative economy.

Nurse Christine Wattley

As President of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association, Christine Wattley is a leading advocate in the fight against diabetes, empowering communities through education, prevention, and patient support.

Kashma Evelyn-Nisbett

Widely known as “Food for Kash,” Kashma Evelyn-Nisbett has become one of the Caribbean’s most influential culinary storytellers. As founder of FOODFORKASH INC. and Culinary Ambassador for the Nevis Tourism Authority, she elevates Nevisian cuisine as a global cultural experience.

Beverly Ible-Frederick stands as a pillar of early childhood education in St. Kitts and Nevis, dedicating more than three decades to shaping young minds and nurturing future generations. From her early work at McKnight Daycare to supporting children with special needs at the Special Education Unit, her career reflects compassion and purpose. Today, as founder of her own Nursery and Daycare, she continues building strong foundations for learning, character, and lifelong success.

Visionary entrepreneur Dimple Gidwani has emerged as a transformative force in St. Kitts and Nevis’ luxury lifestyle and hospitality sectors. As founder of Beauty Inside Out, she built one of the island’s most celebrated spa and salon brands. Her expanding portfolio—Castle Suites, Buddha Bar, and a forthcoming five-star hotel in Frigate Bay—reflects bold ambition and strategic vision. Gidwani’s ventures are redefining premium wellness, tourism, and entrepreneurial excellence in the Federation.

A National Archive of Women’s Leadership

The SKN Times Most Powerful and Influential Women List has evolved into a living archive of leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Every year, it documents the achievements of women whose influence extends across institutions, communities, industries, and international networks.

Together, the women of 2026 demonstrate that leadership takes many forms—whether in boardrooms, classrooms, hospitals, small businesses, creative industries, or community organizations.

What unites them all is a common thread:

Impact. Service. Vision. Leadership.

Celebrating Women Who Shape the Future

As the Federation celebrates International Women’s Day 2026, SKN Times proudly honours these extraordinary women who continue to:

• Inspire future generations

• Strengthen national institutions

• Drive innovation and entrepreneurship

• Promote health, education, and cultural identity

• Elevate St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage

Their leadership today is helping shape the future of the Federation.

And through their courage, brilliance, and determination, they remind us that the rise of St. Kitts and Nevis is inseparable from the rise of its women.