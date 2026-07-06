Antigua and Barbuda Pushes Back as EU Demands 2028 Phase-Out of Citizenship by Investment Programme

Browne Government says CBI will continue unless Europe provides credible replacement revenue for small island economies

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda, July 6, 2026 — The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a firm and carefully worded response to the European Union after receiving a formal communication requesting that the country phase out its Citizenship by Investment Programme by June 1, 2028, setting the stage for a major diplomatic and economic showdown between Brussels and the Eastern Caribbean.

The letter, dated June 25, 2026, was signed by European Commissioner Magnus Brunner and addressed to Prime Minister the Right Honourable Gaston Browne. Brunner currently serves as the European Commission’s Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Government, the European Commission’s position is based on the EU’s revised Visa Suspension Mechanism, under which the operation of an investor citizenship programme may now be treated as a stand-alone ground for suspending visa-free access. The revised EU regulation specifically identifies investor citizenship schemes as a possible basis for visa suspension where citizenship is granted in exchange for pre-determined payments or investments without a genuine link to the country concerned.

The Commission is proposing a 24-month transition period, along with interim measures to be implemented no later than September 2026. These include the full exclusion of applicants subject to EU restrictive measures and strengthened vetting procedures for all nationalities.

But Prime Minister Browne’s administration has made clear that Antigua and Barbuda will not simply surrender one of its most important non-tax revenue streams without a credible alternative.

The Government said the CBI Programme has helped finance hospitals, schools, infrastructure, and disaster recovery efforts, describing it as necessary income for a small island developing state facing limited fiscal space, climate vulnerability, and repeated external shocks.

The Browne administration’s position is unequivocal: the CBI Programme will continue, and Antigua and Barbuda will not be pressured into a unilateral phase-out that could harm the national economy or undermine the welfare of its citizens.

The Government also stressed that the EU’s move is not directed at Antigua and Barbuda alone. Similar correspondence has reportedly been sent to the other four Eastern Caribbean states with active CBI programmes: Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia.

That regional dimension is critical. In its 2025 Visa Suspension Mechanism reporting, the European Commission identified five Eastern Caribbean CBI jurisdictions — Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia — and estimated that around 107,000 passports had been issued through these schemes, with 13,113 applications in 2023 and 10,573 in 2024. The Commission also raised concerns about short processing times, low rejection rates, and due diligence standards.

For Antigua and Barbuda, however, the issue is not merely technical. It is existential.

Prime Minister Browne has reportedly reminded the public that this development did not come as a surprise. He had previously indicated on Saturday, June 20, 2026, that the Government had advance knowledge that such EU letters were forthcoming and that consultations had already started at the regional level.

The Government says it will continue to engage the European Commission through bilateral, OECS, and wider diplomatic channels. It also said it remains prepared to act in good faith by excluding individuals subject to EU restrictive measures, reinforcing vetting for all applicants, and giving serious attention to any additional safeguards required to satisfy EU security standards.

However, Antigua and Barbuda is drawing a hard line on one central issue: any agreed path forward must include tangible EU assistance capable of generating equivalent replacement revenue.

While the EU has referenced support through the Global Gateway Investment Agenda and other development mechanisms, the Government noted that these offers are not quantified, binding, or explicitly framed as replacement income for CBI revenue.

The warning from St. John’s comes against a serious international backdrop. The EU previously revoked Vanuatu’s visa exemption after concerns over its investor citizenship programme, a move the Council of the EU said followed an earlier suspension dating back to 2022.

The financial stakes for Antigua and Barbuda are significant. The International Monetary Fund reported in May 2026 that Antigua and Barbuda’s 2025 fiscal performance was supported in part by stronger inflows under the Citizenship-by-Investment Programme, even as the country continued to face significant arrears and elevated financing needs.

The IMF has also noted that Antigua and Barbuda’s economy remains exposed to downside risks, including global uncertainty, commodity price volatility, climate vulnerability, and capacity constraints, while stressing the importance of stronger fiscal buffers and continued revenue mobilisation.

Against that reality, the Browne administration is framing the EU request as a question of fairness, sovereignty, and development survival.

The Government says Antigua and Barbuda will continue to respect the legitimate security concerns of partner countries. But it insists that small states cannot be asked to abandon major revenue tools without realistic compensation, especially when those tools have helped finance essential public services.

The emerging battle over CBI is now shaping up to become one of the most consequential economic and diplomatic tests facing the Eastern Caribbean.

For Antigua and Barbuda, the message to Brussels is clear: the country is willing to strengthen safeguards, deepen cooperation, and engage constructively — but it will not dismantle a critical pillar of national revenue without a serious, concrete, and credible replacement plan.

Further updates are expected as discussions with the European Commission progress.