U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE ISSUES REMINDER: VISA TRAVEL FOR BIRTH TOURISM NOT PERMITTED

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 3, 2025 — The United States Department of State has issued a clear reminder to visa applicants across the globe, including the Caribbean, that using a U.S. visa to travel with the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States—so that a child will automatically receive U.S. citizenship—is strictly not permitted.

In a public advisory, the State Department emphasized that consular officers are instructed to deny visa applications if they have reason to believe that birth tourism is the applicant’s intent.

The Policy at a Glance

Under U.S. immigration law, children born on American soil automatically acquire U.S. citizenship, a principle rooted in the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. However, the U.S. government has long viewed the practice of traveling on a temporary visa for the sole purpose of giving birth—commonly known as “birth tourism”—as an abuse of the system.

Implications for Caribbean Nationals

The reminder carries particular significance for citizens of Caribbean nations who frequently apply for U.S. visitor visas. Authorities warn that applicants who cannot provide credible evidence of the true purpose of their trip risk denial, refusal at the border, or future visa complications.

The U.S. Embassy underscored that honesty and transparency are critical during the visa application process. Applicants found to be misrepresenting their travel intentions may face long-term consequences, including permanent visa ineligibility.

Reinforcing Immigration Integrity

By reissuing this reminder, the State Department signals its ongoing efforts to reinforce the integrity of U.S. immigration policy. The advisory comes amid broader conversations in Washington about immigration reform and the prevention of system misuse.

Caribbean nationals are strongly advised to review all visa regulations carefully before applying and ensure their stated travel purposes align with U.S. law.

For more information, applicants can visit the U.S. Department of State’s official website or contact their nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.