PM DREW HAS SOME EXPLAINING TO DO: HE SAID HE SAVED THE CBI PROGRAMME — NOW THE EU WANTS IT PHASED OUT.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has some serious explaining to do.

For years, the St. Kitts-Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme stood as the platinum brand of the global CBI industry — respected, dominant, revenue-generating and internationally competitive. The programme’s strength was reflected not only in industry rankings, but in the Government’s own figures: EC$443 million in 2019, EC$271 million in 2020, EC$543 million in 2021, EC$669 million in 2022 and EC$620 million in 2023. By September 2024, however, revenue had reportedly fallen to EC$218 million, a sharp decline the Prime Minister himself linked to his administration’s reforms and market adjustments.

But the central issue today is not merely revenue. It is credibility.

When Dr. Drew took office in August 2022, he did not simply review the CBI Programme. He launched a sweeping political narrative against it. He portrayed the programme under the previous administration as reckless, risky and badly managed. He suggested that St. Kitts and Nevis had been pushed to the edge of disaster and that only his administration’s urgent intervention rescued the country from losing critical visa-free access. In his own official 2024 address, he said the Federation was on the brink of losing visa-free access and later declared that the CBI Programme had been “saved.”

Now comes the uncomfortable reality.

The European Union has moved the goalpost from reform to existence. The EU’s updated visa suspension framework now allows visa-free access to be suspended where a third country operates an investor citizenship scheme granting citizenship without a genuine link to that country. The European Commission’s own reporting has also stated that, despite reforms taken by the five Eastern Caribbean CBI countries, the operation of investor citizenship schemes continues to raise significant concern for the Schengen area.

Most damning of all, Antigua and Barbuda has publicly confirmed that the European Commission, in a letter dated June 25, 2026, formally requested that Antigua and Barbuda phase out its CBI Programme by June 1, 2028. According to that official response, Prime Minister Gaston Browne also stated that the EU position was not directed at Antigua and Barbuda alone, but at all OECS member states with active CBI programmes.

So the question must be asked: what exactly did Dr. Drew save?

If, after all the speeches, all the reforms, all the public condemnations of the previous administration, all the claims of rescue and all the political self-congratulation, the EU is still effectively saying the programme must be phased out, then the public deserves answers.

Was the country told the full truth? Were citizens led to believe that Drew’s reforms had protected the programme from the very outcome now unfolding? Or was the Prime Minister selling a political narrative while the international direction of travel was already clear — that no amount of reform would ultimately satisfy Brussels so long as the CBI model itself remained in place?

That is the heart of the matter.

Many observers argued all along that the EU’s pressure was not simply about St. Kitts and Nevis. It was about the entire CBI model. If that assessment was correct, then the responsible national strategy should have been clear: protect the programme, preserve investor confidence, maximize revenue while legally and transparently possible, diversify aggressively, and avoid reckless political self-sabotage.

Instead, Dr. Drew appeared more interested in discrediting the success of his predecessor than in building upon it. Rather than treating the CBI Programme as a national asset, he too often treated it as a political weapon. Rather than carefully strengthening the brand, he helped cast doubt on it. Rather than taking the baton from a high-performing era and running forward, he spent precious time trying to convince the public that everything before him was broken.

Now the EU’s reported 2028 phase-out demand has exposed the weakness of that posture.

If the programme was always under existential pressure, then why damage its market confidence prematurely? Why talk it down? Why create the impression that sweeping changes had insulated St. Kitts and Nevis from EU action when the EU has now made clear that the very existence of CBI is the problem? Why sacrifice momentum, revenue and investor confidence in pursuit of political point-scoring?

This moment also forces the country to revisit the record of former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris. Under his leadership, the programme reached extraordinary levels of performance, recognition and revenue. According to the Citizenship Unit, St. Kitts and Nevis has retained the number-one position in the CBI Index for five consecutive years, reinforcing the Federation’s global standing as the pioneer and standard-bearer of the industry.

That is not a small achievement. That is not something to casually dismiss. That is not something to tear down for partisan applause.

If the EU’s hardening position was inevitable, then the great national tragedy is that St. Kitts and Nevis may have wasted valuable time and opportunity. Instead of maximizing a world-leading programme while preparing seriously for a post-CBI future, the Drew administration chose confrontation, blame and political theatre.

Today, the Prime Minister must answer the obvious question: did his reforms truly save the programme, or did they simply provide him with a temporary political talking point while the EU continued on a path toward shutdown?

Because from where the public now stands, the so-called rescue looks far less like salvation and far more like a costly political illusion.

PM Drew has some explaining to do — and this time, slogans will not be enough.