PM Drew’s Deafening Silence: Mum as EU Moves to End St. Kitts-Nevis CBI by 2028

While Antigua’s Gaston Browne pushes back publicly, St. Kitts-Nevis waits for answers from a Prime Minister who once claimed he had “saved” the programme

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 6, 2026 — As the European Union intensifies pressure on Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment programmes, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has remained publicly silent on what may be the most consequential economic challenge facing St. Kitts and Nevis since the collapse of sugar.

That silence is becoming its own story.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has already moved to reassure his nation, publicly declaring that Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme will continue unless Europe provides credible replacement revenue for the income small island economies would lose. Browne has also warned that EU visa-free access could come under threat, while insisting that CBI remains too important to surrender without a serious economic alternative.

In Basseterre, however, there has been no comparable public statement from Prime Minister Drew by press time. Searches of official St. Kitts and Nevis government communication channels reviewed on July 6 showed recent updates on CARICOM and other government matters, but no clear national address or policy statement on the reported EU request for CBI phase-out.

The issue is not minor. The European Commission’s own Eighth Report under the Visa Suspension Mechanism concluded that the continued operation of investor citizenship schemes in the Eastern Caribbean represents a “persistent and serious security concern” and could provide grounds for suspending visa-free travel under the revised EU framework.

The revised EU rules go even further. Regulation-related EU material states that investor citizenship schemes allow third-country nationals to obtain visa-free access to the Union through citizenship granted in exchange for pre-determined payments or investments, without a genuine link to the country concerned. The framework now allows the operation of such schemes to become a trigger for suspending visa exemption.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this strikes at the heart of the economy.

The Federation is not simply another CBI jurisdiction. It is the birthplace of the global Citizenship by Investment model, established in 1984, and still marketed by its official Citizenship Unit as the world’s first and most trusted programme.

Under the former Team Unity administration led by Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, the programme was aggressively defended as a premier national asset. In 2019, official government communications described the Harris administration as having strengthened the programme, rebuilt trust with international partners, and imposed vigorous due diligence systems, while also referencing its reputation as the “platinum standard” of the citizenship industry.

Prime Minister Drew inherited that high-value national product in August 2022. By his own admission, when his administration took office, CBI contributed between 60 and 70 percent of federal revenue.

But instead of building quietly on the programme’s strengths, Drew chose a confrontational public reset. In his October 2024 national address, he accused the former administration of placing visa-free access in “grave jeopardy,” described the previous approach as “reckless exploitation,” and said the “era of gross mismanagement” was over.

His administration then embarked on sweeping changes, including higher minimum investment thresholds, a Board of Governors, a Technical Committee, mandatory interviews, residency proposals, biometric requirements, and broader regional regulatory efforts.

The political argument was simple: the pain was necessary to save the programme.

But the numbers tell a brutal story. Drew’s own 2024 address showed CBI revenue at EC$669 million in 2022, EC$620 million in 2023, and just EC$218 million up to September 2024 — a stunning collapse from the record levels the country had recently enjoyed.

The IMF has since confirmed the deeper fiscal damage. Its 2026 Article IV report stated that St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI fees fell from 22.2 percent of GDP in 2023 to 8.6 percent in 2024 and 5.3 percent in 2025. The Fund also reported that, with CBI revenue declining further, the overall fiscal deficit widened to 11.7 percent of GDP in 2025, public debt moved closer to the 60 percent regional benchmark, and government deposits declined further.

That is why the present silence is so difficult to defend.

Drew’s administration repeatedly argued that its reforms would preserve the programme, protect visa-free access, restore international confidence, and position St. Kitts and Nevis as the regional leader in responsible citizenship. In fact, as recently as May 2026, the government celebrated the programme being named “Programme of the Year” at the Caribbean Investment Summit, with officials claiming the revamped programme had entered an era of renewed industry leadership.

Yet now, despite all those reforms, all that revenue sacrifice, all that public criticism of the previous administration, and all those claims of rescue and restoration, the EU has reportedly still moved toward the same ultimate demand: phase out CBI.

That is the uncomfortable contradiction now facing the Drew administration.

If the programme was nearly lost before, as Drew claimed, why has the EU still escalated after his reforms? If the reforms were designed to satisfy international partners, why is Brussels still pressing for elimination? If the revenue collapse was the price of saving CBI, what exactly was saved if Europe is now asking for the programme to be wound down by 2028?

These are not partisan questions. They are national questions.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve to know whether the Federation received a similar letter from the European Commission, what deadline was given, what interim measures are being demanded, what the fiscal impact could be, and whether the government intends to follow Antigua and Barbuda in rejecting any phase-out that does not include real replacement revenue.

They also deserve to know whether the Drew administration has a contingency plan if the EU follows the Vanuatu precedent and moves from pressure to penalty. The EU has already demonstrated that it is prepared to act where it believes investor citizenship schemes undermine its visa-free regime.

This is not a matter for whisper diplomacy alone. CBI has funded roads, schools, housing, public sector support, debt management, infrastructure, and national development. It has also been central to the Federation’s international brand. When CBI revenue falls, the entire country feels it.

Antigua and Barbuda has chosen open defiance, or at least open negotiation. St. Kitts and Nevis, so far, has chosen public quiet.

That may be a diplomatic strategy. But at home, it looks increasingly like avoidance.

Prime Minister Drew cannot credibly speak loudly when blaming the past and then fall silent when the future of the programme is placed on the line. Having told the country that his administration took painful decisions to save CBI, he must now explain why Europe appears to be demanding that the programme be shut down anyway.

The Federation needs clarity, not silence. It needs leadership, not slogans. And it needs a Prime Minister prepared to tell the people plainly whether St. Kitts and Nevis’ most important non-tax revenue pillar is being negotiated, defended, weakened, or prepared for surrender.

Until that statement comes, the silence from Government Headquarters will remain louder than any press release.