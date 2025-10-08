FOUR MINISTERS OFF ISLAND TO ATTEND ST. KITTS-NEVIS 42ND INDEPENDENCE GALA IN NEW YORK



PM Drew, Dr. Denzil Douglas, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, and Marsha Henderson Among Distinguished Guests at Glittering Villa Barone Manor Celebration



NEW YORK — The colors of the national flag glittered under the chandeliers of the Villa Barone Manor on Friday, September 26, 2025, as nationals and friends of St. Kitts and Nevis gathered in grand style to celebrate the Federation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence at the annual Independence Gala.

The glamorous event was held under the Distinguished Patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, who led a high-level delegation of government officials to the New York celebration. Joining the Prime Minister were Senior Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Sustainable Development Dr. Joyelle Clarke, and Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson—all of whom attended the gala in support of the diaspora community’s continued pride and patriotism.

The evening featured fine dining, live entertainment, and cultural performances that reflected the Federation’s rich heritage and enduring unity. In his address, Prime Minister Drew commended nationals abroad for their unwavering love of country and urged them to “continue being shining ambassadors for St. Kitts and Nevis wherever you reside.”

Dr. Denzil Douglas, a veteran statesman and long-time supporter of diaspora engagement, praised the strong sense of national pride among attendees. Dr. Joyelle Clarke emphasized the importance of sustainable development and climate resilience, while Minister Marsha Henderson highlighted the government’s renewed focus on strengthening tourism partnerships with the diaspora.

The Independence 42 Gala, organized by the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora organizations in the United States, once again reaffirmed the deep connection between the homeland and its global citizens—a celebration not only of independence but of unity, progress, and shared national pride.