BREAKING NEWS: JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY WINS HISTORIC THIRD TERM

Kingston, Jamaica – September 3, 2025 — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has secured a place in history, winning an unprecedented third consecutive term in Wednesday’s general elections.

Led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the JLP clinched 34 of the 63 parliamentary seats, while the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) gained ground with 29 seats. Despite spirited campaigning, the PNP fell just short of the majority needed to unseat the Holness administration.

Historic Milestone

This marks the first time in Jamaica’s electoral history that the JLP has won three straight terms, extending Holness’ leadership and reshaping the nation’s political landscape. Analysts say this victory not only reinforces Holness’ hold on power but also signals a new chapter in Jamaica’s democratic journey.

Voter Turnout Remains Low

Election officials reported a voter turnout of 38%, slightly higher than the record-low seen in 2020 but still significantly below past national averages. Low engagement continues to be a concern for Jamaica’s electoral system, raising questions about voter confidence and political participation.

A Competitive Battle

The PNP, buoyed by recent momentum and a surge in youth support, increased its seat count compared to 2020, narrowing the gap in Parliament. However, it was not enough to topple the JLP’s dominance.

What Comes Next

With the JLP returning to office, Holness is expected to continue pushing his agenda on economic growth, infrastructure, digital transformation, and crime reduction. Yet, with a strengthened opposition across the aisle, the new term could prove more contentious, setting the stage for fiery parliamentary debates and a renewed push for accountability.

The victory solidifies Andrew Holness as one of the most consequential leaders in modern Jamaican politics, as he now charts the course for yet another historic term.