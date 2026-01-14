A Life Like a Movie: Nevis Mourns a True Icon as Sterling “DJ Marshall” Heyliger Takes His Final Bow

Nevis has lost not just a man, but a living legend.

The late Sterling DJ Marshall Heyliger lived a life so extraordinary it read like a movie. In every sense of the word, he was our movie star—a man whose real-life story carried more drama, resilience, charisma, and triumph than most scripts ever written.

Tragically, that movie came to a sudden and heartbreaking end. Marshall was found dead at his home on Wednesday, January 14, with what authorities have described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The shocking news sent tremors across Nevis and the wider diaspora, leaving a stunned nation struggling to reconcile the brilliance of his life with the pain of its ending. In a cruel twist of fate, a life that unfolded like a movie ended like one—abrupt, shocking, and painfully final.

From early on, Marshall seemed destined to defy the odds. As a schoolboy, he narrowly escaped the loss of a leg after surviving a devastating motorcycle accident. Years later, fate tested him again—this time in the skies. Marshall was a pilot in a plane crash that he miraculously survived, walking away almost unscathed. Rather than being broken by the experience, he embraced the skies even more deeply, going on to become , a living symbol of courage, discipline, and an unyielding refusal to be defined by adversity.

For much of the 1980s and 1990s, Sterling Heyliger was widely regarded as the undisputed DJ king of Nevis. His soundtracks defined eras, his presence electrified venues, and his name alone guaranteed a crowd. He was not merely a DJ—he was a cultural force and one of the most popular Nevisian personalities ever.

Marshall was also a natural charmer—a true girlser. Women loved him, and he loved them even more. Though small in build, his personality was immense. He lived openly, loved freely, and shared his joy unapologetically. Many were drawn to his warmth, confidence, and the unmistakable magnetism of a man who truly embraced life.

Beyond music and charisma, his legacy was deeply rooted in substance. An academic at heart, he was among the pioneering students of Nevis’s very first Sixth Form between 1980 and 1982, helping to set an educational benchmark for generations to follow. A gifted sportsman, he excelled as a high school athlete, distinguished himself in cricket, and later served as a respected former president of the Nevis Cricket Association, giving back to the sport with vision and pride.

By every measure—survivor, pilot, cultural icon, scholar, athlete, administrator, and lover of life—Sterling “DJ Marshall” Heyliger lived a life that was nothing short of legendary.

His life truly was a movie.

And Nevis was privileged to witness every unforgettable scene—even as it now mourns the final one.

Rest in peace, DJ Marshall.

Your music, your spirit, and your story will never fade.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to local health professionals, trusted community leaders, or emergency support services. Help is available.