GOLD & BRONZE GLORY FOR SKN!St. Kitts and Nevis Reign Supreme at ECVA Beach Volleyball Championships!





CUL-DE-SAC, ST. LUCIA – May 4, 2025 — History made in the sand! Unbelievable scenes erupted at the ECVA Senior Beach Volleyball Championships as St. Kitts and Nevis’ women’s team claimed a sensational gold medal and the men’s team delivered a stunning performance to capture bronze!

In a breathtaking gold medal match, the unstoppable duo Shajunee Gumbs and Shanicia Dyer crushed Bermuda’s Hailey Moss and Megan Hands 2-0 (21-14, 22-20) to secure the championship crown and etch their names into volleyball history as queens of the ECVA sand.

But the triumph didn’t stop there!

The SKN men’s team, fueled by heart and hustle, fought their way to the podium with a well-deserved bronze, showcasing grit and rising talent that signals a bright future for Kittitian and Nevisian volleyball.

Meanwhile, Grenada’s Thornia Mitchell and Renisha Stafford edged out St. Lucia’s Clio Phillip and Tenayestlni Joseph in a tight battle for the women’s bronze with a 2-0 win (22-20, 21-13).

From May 1–4, St. Lucia hosted this electrifying showdown of Eastern Caribbean talent, but it was Team SKN that walked away with hearts full of pride and medals glistening under the Caribbean sun.

Let’s give a massive round of applause to these phenomenal athletes who have lifted our flag high — this is a proud moment for Saint Kitts and Nevis!