Statement by Sir Ronald Sanders, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda – 14th January 2026……..It has been brought to my attention that media outlets, including Fox News and CVM News, are reporting that the United States Department of State is contemplating a suspension of visa processing for applicants from approximately seventy-five countries, including twelve members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Antigua and Barbuda has been included in lists currently circulating in this regard.

Upon becoming aware of these reports, I made immediate inquiries with the United States Department of State. As of this moment, no formal announcement has been made, and no official communication has been issued to the Embassies of the countries reportedly affected.

I was advised by senior officials of the Department of State that this matter arises from a new requirement under direction of the White House. However, contrary to some media reports, the measure under consideration does not apply to all visa categories. It relates only to applications for immigrant visas (commonly referred to as “green cards”), which are subject to a temporary pause of up to sixty (60) days while vetting and screening procedures are reviewed.

I wish to emphasize that, at this stage, no written notification has been provided to Embassies, and the information available to me is based on direct conversations with senior officials, rather than on any formal directive.

It is also important to clarify that applications for immigration to the United States are matters exclusively between the individual applicant and the Government of the United States. The country of nationality or origin of an applicant has no legal or administrative role in decisions relating to the grant or refusal of immigrant status.

In the meantime, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda continues its representations to the relevant United States authorities to secure the removal of Antigua and Barbuda from the list of countries subject to partial visa restrictions, including the requirement for certain visa applicants to post a bond. These efforts remain ongoing and active.