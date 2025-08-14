Ministry of Health Announces Official Commissioning of 2 Second-Hand Refurbished Ambulances

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 14, 2025 — In what critics are already calling a public relations overdrive over recycled resources, the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew–led administration today staged the official commissioning of two ambulances that, while freshly painted and refurbished, were in fact previously used overseas before arriving in the Federation just one week ago.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Curtis Martin, delivered the announcement under the banner of “Institutional Enhancements – Ambulances”, hailing the additions as “lifelines” for the nation’s emergency response fleet.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome two new ambulances to our fleet today,” Martin declared. “These additions mark another important step in strengthening our healthcare response capabilities and ensuring timely, reliable emergency medical transport for all our citizens and residents… Their arrival reinforces our commitment to improving access to emergency medical services and supporting the hardworking EMT operators who serve on the frontlines every day.”

The two vehicles — which underwent significant repainting, mechanical refurbishing, and cosmetic upgrades upon arrival — are now being showcased as critical improvements to the country’s health infrastructure.

Martin also urged the public to respect and cooperate with ambulance operators during emergencies, while reminding medical and transport staff of their duty to use the vehicles with “care, professionalism, and a strong sense of duty.”

In a forward-looking pledge, the Permanent Secretary revealed that seven more ambulances are expected to join the fleet by November 2025, a move he says will ensure “no call for help goes unanswered.”

But while the Drew administration is touting the commissioning as proof of its commitment to healthcare, questions are swirling over why refurbished, pre-owned ambulances — rather than brand new units — were presented with such fanfare.

For now, the bright paint jobs and polished interiors mask their second-hand origins, but for many citizens, the announcement serves as a reminder that in the Federation’s healthcare system, “new” is often just new to us.