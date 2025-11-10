ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL NIESHA TWEED-BELL MAKING GLOBAL WAVES IN CREATIVE LEADERSHIP AND AI-POWERED INNOVATION

Times Caribbean Global Feature | By U.A.S

A Caribbean Mind Shaping the Future of Creativity and Culture

From the classrooms of the University of Florida to the global stages of Meta, Cannes Lions, and now the ADCOLOR Conference & Awards, Neisha Tweed-Bell—St. Kitts-Nevis born and raised—has emerged as one of the most influential creative visionaries redefining the relationship between culture, technology, and inclusion in the modern era.

Currently based in Atlanta, Georgia, Tweed-Bell is a Creative Director, Cultural Strategist, and Educator whose twenty-year career has spanned industry giants such as Meta, Ogilvy, and Publicis, while influencing a new generation of marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs across the Americas and beyond. Her leadership fuses Caribbean authenticity with cutting-edge innovation—proving that bold creativity and cultural intelligence can co-exist at the highest levels of global business.

Breaking Barriers at ADCOLOR 2025

At this year’s ADCOLOR Conference and Awards in Orlando, one of the advertising industry’s most prestigious events, Tweed-Bell marked a major milestone—her tenth conference and her first as Lead of the Entrepreneurs @ ADCOLOR community group.

Her schedule read like a creative summit in motion:

Leading a workshop for the 2025 Futures Cohort titled “Money Moves”—formerly “She Works Hard for the Money.”

for the 2025 Futures Cohort titled “Money Moves”—formerly “She Works Hard for the Money.” Speaking on a high-impact panel called “Empowering Your Next Move with AI,” exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

called “Empowering Your Next Move with AI,” exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Hosting “Building Your Own Windows,” the first official stage moment for the Entrepreneur Community, featuring thought leaders Roo Yeshpaul Johnson, Shannae Ingleton Smith, CJ Shepard, and Tarik Nally.

the first official stage moment for the Entrepreneur Community, featuring thought leaders Roo Yeshpaul Johnson, Shannae Ingleton Smith, CJ Shepard, and Tarik Nally. Connecting creators and brands on-site through curated networking and visibility opportunities—true to her calling as a bridge-builder within the industry.

In her words:

“Self-promo sometimes feels unsafe. Especially as a woman of color. But we have to be able to say what we’re doing and why it matters—not for others to hear, but for us to document and acknowledge our progress.”

That statement—part reflection, part manifesto—resonates deeply across creative circles still grappling with representation, belonging, and self-advocacy.

From St. Kitts-Nevis Roots to Global Impact

A graduate of the University of Florida and The Creative Circus, Tweed-Bell’s early journey mirrors the St. Kitts-Nevis and wider Caribbean ethos of resilience and reinvention. Before becoming a global name, she built her craft in advertising’s competitive trenches—writing copy, teaching concepting, and mentoring emerging talent at institutions like Miami Ad School and The Creative Circus.

Her academic roots in English and Advertising have always shaped her storytelling philosophy: creative work should not only sell—it should speak truth, shift culture, and expand empathy.

Pioneering Inclusive Creative Practice at Meta

At Meta, where she served as Global Head of Inclusive Creative, Tweed-Bell transformed inclusion from a buzzword into measurable business impact. She designed and led the company’s global inclusive-marketing framework, proving that diverse teams and culturally fluent campaigns drive stronger results.

The data speaks volumes:

33 % increase in culturally fluent content.

Tripled partnerships with diverse creators.

Over 2× higher ad recall and 1.5× boost in purchase intent for inclusive campaigns.

Her team also delivered landmark projects such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s first virtual-reality campaign, which raised over US $1 million in donations, and Citi Bike’s iconic New York launch, which redefined urban mobility branding.

Through it all, Tweed-Bell stayed anchored to her mantra: “People grow where they’re watered.”

Championing AI Literacy and Creative Excellence

While many creatives see AI as a threat, Tweed-Bell sees it as a tool for empowerment—when guided by human taste, technique, and empathy. Through her consultancy Next Level Up Creative, she recently launched a workshop titled “Creative Direct Your AI,” designed to teach professionals how to turn generative-AI systems into their junior creative team rather than a soulless shortcut.

“I’m not anti-AI. I’m anti-AI slop,” she wrote in a viral post. “If you’re going to use AI, make it good. Make it yours.”

Her advocacy for creative excellence in the digital age—anchored in authenticity and cultural intelligence—has positioned her as a leading voice in the future of human-machine collaboration.

Mentorship, Representation, and Radical Empathy

Beyond boardrooms and conferences, Tweed-Bell’s true influence lies in her commitment to mentorship. She has helped dozens of young creatives—especially women and people of color—navigate industries often stacked against them.

Her mentees frequently credit her for unlocking their confidence, encouraging them to “say their names in every room,” and building communities rooted in shared purpose. As one young creative noted after being named to The One Club for Creativity’s Next Creative Leaders list, “Leadership isn’t hierarchy. It’s building spaces where others can rise too. Neisha taught me that.”

A Caribbean Woman Redefining Global Leadership

For St. Kitts and Nevis nationals at home and abroad, Tweed-Bell’s ascent is a testament to the intellectual and cultural power of the Caribbean diaspora. In a world that often underestimates small-island talent, she has carved a space at the crossroads of art, technology, and advocacy—proof that Caribbean brilliance can compete and lead on any global stage.

Her voice—equal parts strategist, storyteller, and social critic—embodies what the new generation of Caribbean creatives aspire to be: globally fluent yet culturally grounded, ambitious yet empathetic, innovative yet human.

Conclusion: From “Toot Toot” to Trailblazer

When Neisha Tweed-Bell playfully ended her viral post with a simple “toot toot,” she was doing far more than self-promotion—she was modeling the courage of visibility.

In every sense, Tweed-Bell is not just tooting her own horn; she’s orchestrating a symphony for an entire generation of Caribbean creatives, proving that authenticity, intelligence, and inclusion are not contradictions—they’re the new cornerstones of global success.