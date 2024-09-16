Remembering Kenrick Georges: The Musical Genius Behind St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Anthem, ‘O Land of Beauty’

On this National Heroes Day, we honor the legacy of Kenrick Georges (1955–2019), the brilliant composer of St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Anthem, ‘O Land of Beauty.’ A gifted musician from his youth, Georges left an indelible mark on the nation through his powerful and enduring composition that has united and inspired generations.

From an early age, Kenrick Georges displayed an extraordinary musical talent, nurtured by his mother, Esmie, who played a central role in shaping his love for music. Born on May 1st, 1955, in humble circumstances on John Street in New Town, Georges’ upbringing was filled with melodies and inspiration. He recalled how his mother’s beautiful voice kept their home calm during turbulent times, and how, at just three years old, she introduced him to music through a toy piano. These early experiences laid the foundation for his lifelong passion and extraordinary career in music.

In an interview with Cherryl Ward of ZIZ, Georges reminisced about his musical journey, crediting his mother’s influence and reflecting on his innate gift for composition. His talent was clear from a young age, and those around him recognized his remarkable abilities as he flourished into a consummate musician and entertainer.

The Birth of a National Anthem

In 1983, Kenrick Georges’ life took a historic turn. At 27 years old, he was already an accomplished artist, having painted a portrait of Premier Dr. the Hon. Kennedy Simmonds. That same year, a call went out for submissions to compose a National Anthem for the soon-to-be-independent St. Kitts and Nevis. The deadline loomed large—March 31st, 1983—and in a stroke of inspiration, Georges began composing his entry in the early hours of the final day.

By 6:00 a.m., the anthem was complete. Later that morning, Georges rushed to the home of Mrs. Gumbs, a piano teacher in Greenlands, to have her play and record the composition. With cassette tape in hand, he submitted the anthem just hours before the deadline.

Three months later, on June 3rd, 1983, Miss Pamela Wall, Chairperson of the National Anthem Sub-Committee, announced that out of 45 submissions, Georges’ anthem had been chosen to represent the nation. His powerful composition, rooted in unity and patriotism, would become the anthem of an independent St. Kitts and Nevis. As the nation celebrated its first Independence Day, Georges was awarded for his historic contribution by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Kennedy Simmonds.

A Legacy of Patriotism

Reflecting on his achievement 25 years later, Georges said that writing the National Anthem was the pinnacle of his musical career. He emphasized that the lyrics were not just words but a call for the nation to hold fast to its strengths and collective identity. “The idea behind the lyrics was to see the country for the best of what it was and maintain that as we go along,” he explained. His anthem continues to resonate deeply with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, serving as a reminder of the nation’s shared destiny and enduring values.

Kenrick Georges’ contribution went beyond music. He viewed the anthem as a symbol of responsibility, stating that the honor of writing it imposed upon him a duty to live with integrity and uphold the ideals of his country. His words serve as a poignant reminder for all citizens to live by the standards set forth in the anthem.

As we remember Kenrick Georges on this National Heroes Day, we honor not only the composer but also the man whose artistry and patriotism enriched the soul of a nation. His legacy lives on in every note of the anthem that continues to inspire unity, pride, and hope.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find solace in knowing that his contribution to St. Kitts and Nevis will endure for generations to come.

O Land of Beauty!

Our country where peace abounds,

Thy children stand free

On the strength of will and love.

With God in all our struggles,

Saint Kitts and Nevis be,

A nation bound together,

With a common destiny.

As stalwarts we stand,

For justice and liberty.

With wisdom and truth,

We will serve and honour thee.

No sword nor spear can conquer,

For God will sure defend.

His blessings shall forever,

To posterity extend.

