Posted on January 14, 2026 in General News

GLOBAL IMMIGRATION EARTHQUAKE

U.S. SUSPENDS IMMIGRANT VISAS FOR 75 COUNTRIES IN SWEEPING “PUBLIC CHARGE” CRACKDOWN

In one of the most far-reaching immigration actions in recent history, the has announced the suspension of immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, effective January 21, 2026, triggering alarm, outrage, and uncertainty across multiple continents.

The directive, issued under the leadership of U.S. Secretary of State , instructs consular officers worldwide to halt all immigrant visa applications from the listed countries, citing concerns that applicants may become “public charges” and rely on U.S. welfare or public benefits.

The policy stems from a broader immigration order issued in November under the administration of President , marking a renewed and intensified push to restrict lawful immigration pathways—particularly from developing nations.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” a State Department spokesperson said.

While the suspension does not apply to non-immigrant visas such as tourist or business travel, its consequences are severe: family reunification cases frozen, employment-based green cards stalled, and thousands of lawful applicants plunged into limbo.

FULL LIST: 75 COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY THE U.S. IMMIGRANT VISA PAUSE

(Effective January 21, 2026)

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Armenia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahamas
  8. Bangladesh
  9. Barbados
  10. Belarus
  11. Belize
  12. Bhutan
  13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  14. Brazil
  15. Burma (Myanmar)
  16. Cambodia
  17. Cameroon
  18. Cape Verde
  19. Colombia
  20. Côte d’Ivoire
  21. Cuba
  22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  23. Dominica
  24. Egypt
  25. Eritrea
  26. Ethiopia
  27. Fiji
  28. Gambia
  29. Georgia
  30. Ghana
  31. Grenada
  32. Guatemala
  33. Guinea
  34. Haiti
  35. Iran
  36. Iraq
  37. Jamaica
  38. Jordan
  39. Kazakhstan
  40. Kosovo
  41. Kuwait
  42. Kyrgyzstan
  43. Laos
  44. Lebanon
  45. Liberia
  46. Libya
  47. North Macedonia
  48. Moldova
  49. Mongolia
  50. Montenegro
  51. Morocco
  52. Nepal
  53. Nicaragua
  54. Nigeria
  55. Pakistan
  56. Republic of the Congo
  57. Russia
  58. Rwanda
  59. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  60. Saint Lucia
  61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  62. Senegal
  63. Sierra Leone
  64. Somalia
  65. South Sudan
  66. Sudan
  67. Syria
  68. Tanzania
  69. Thailand
  70. Togo
  71. Tunisia
  72. Uganda
  73. Uruguay
  74. Uzbekistan
  75. Yemen

A PATTERN IMPOSSIBLE TO IGNORE

The list reveals a stark and uncomfortable reality: Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and the Global South are overwhelmingly represented, alongside only a handful of wealthier or geopolitical rivals such as Russia.

For Caribbean nations—many of which enjoy long-standing diplomatic, security, and economic partnerships with Washington—the inclusion is being interpreted as a serious diplomatic insult and reputational downgrade, raising urgent questions about bilateral relations and international standing.

CRITICS WARN OF DISGUISED DISCRIMINATION

Human rights advocates, immigration attorneys, and policy analysts argue that the “public charge” justification is dangerously subjective, allowing U.S. officials to speculate about an applicant’s future economic circumstances—often based on nationality rather than individual merit.

What is being framed as administrative caution is, to many observers, economic and racial profiling on a global scale.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This is not a routine visa pause.
It is a systemic shutdown of lawful immigration channels for millions of people based solely on where they come from.

As governments scramble to respond and families face shattered timelines and dashed hopes, one question now looms large:

Who will challenge this policy—and how long will the world accept being sorted into “desirable” and “undesirable” nations?

More developments to follow.

