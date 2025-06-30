$4 Million for Kartel, Nothing for 7,000 PAP Beneficiaries: Outrage Grows Over Government Priorities”

SKN Times Commentary | June 30, 2025

In what many are calling a shocking betrayal of the nation’s most vulnerable, the Drew-led administration is facing mounting backlash over a reported $4 million payout to dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel—while over 7,000 citizens who were cut from the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) continue to receive nothing.

Back in late 2022, shortly after taking office, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet began stripping away the monthly $500 lifeline that once supported thousands of low-income families. The explanation? The PAP was financially unsustainable. By 2023, the programme was completely dismantled, leaving the very people it was designed to help without crucial assistance.

Fast forward to 2025, and the same administration now boasts of “social media buzz” and “unforgettable vibes” following Vybz Kartel’s performance at the St. Kitts Music Festival—an appearance that reportedly cost taxpayers a staggering $4 million. The irony is not lost on the public.

For many, the question isn’t just about dollars and cents—it’s about justice and priorities.

How can a government claim it cannot afford $3.5 million annually to support 7,000 poor and vulnerable citizens, yet find $4 million for one entertainer’s performance?

No matter how electrifying the set or viral the clips, the reality remains:

Thousands who once depended on PAP are now struggling to survive, while government coffers were opened wide for one night of spectacle.

This glaring disconnect between entertainment and essential support has ignited a storm of criticism. Economists, social advocates, and political commentators are demanding accountability, transparency, and most of all—compassion.

As one critic put it bluntly:

“Kartel got $4 million. The people got excuses.”

And for the 7,000 left behind, the music may be over, but the silence from those in power is deafening.