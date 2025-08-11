BORN FROM ST. KITTS & NEVIS PRIDE: NOTTINGHAM CARNIVAL RETURNS TO VICTORIA EMBANKMENT IN FULL CARIBBEAN SPLENDOUR





NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND, August 9, 2025 — One of the UK’s longest-running and most vibrant Caribbean celebrations — the Nottingham Carnival, founded by immigrants from St. Kitts and Nevis in 1958 — is making its triumphant return to Victoria Embankment on Sunday, August 17.

Almost 70 years ago, a small but determined group of Kittitian and Nevisian immigrants, led by James “Woody” Hayliger of The Meadows, brought the sights, sounds, and spirit of the Caribbean to Nottingham’s streets. Their mission was clear: to share their rich cultural heritage through music, dance, and the artistry of carnival costumes. That first event ignited a tradition that has since grown into the city’s largest Caribbean cultural celebration.

This year’s carnival promises a dazzling showcase of heritage and unity. More than 400 costumes will light up the parade route, starting at the Victoria Embankment and winding through Wilford Grove, Felton Road, Green Street, and Bunbury Street, before returning to the Carnival Village. From 13:00 to 20:00 BST, the ticketed Carnival Village will host a packed programme of entertainment, including reggae star Etana, BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B, and a lineup of performers celebrating Caribbean culture in all its glory.

A HISTORY OF RESILIENCE

The Nottingham Carnival has not been without challenges. Between its inception in 1958 and the early 1990s, it was held sporadically due to resource and organisational constraints. In 1998, health, safety, and funding concerns forced a cancellation. But the community’s outrage sparked a protest march through the city centre, leading to the event’s revival in 1999 — a testament to its deep cultural significance.

Today, the carnival stands as a living legacy of the Windrush Generation in Nottingham, particularly those from St. Kitts and Nevis, whose determination transformed a small gathering into an internationally recognised celebration.

As Nottingham gears up for this year’s spectacle, thousands are expected to line the streets, waving flags, moving to the beat of steelpan, soca, and reggae, and celebrating a heritage that has stood the test of time.

From its humble beginnings in The Meadows to its grand return in 2025, Nottingham Carnival is not just an event — it is the heartbeat of a community, powered by Caribbean pride and the indomitable spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.