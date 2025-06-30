PLP’s Claudine Saunders Expresses Deep Concern Over Cardin Home Atrocities — Urges National Reflection and Invites All to Historic PLP Convention

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 1, 2025 — In a passionate and heartfelt follow-up to mounting concerns over conditions at the Cardin Home for the Elderly, Claudine Saunders, a prominent voice within the People’s Labour Party (PLP), has added her voice to the national conversation — calling for urgent action, accountability, and a renewed commitment to geriatric care.

Saunders expressed deep dismay over the allegations of abuse and neglect reported at the facility, describing the revelations as “atrocities that cannot be ignored.”

“Our elderly deserve more than just shelter — they deserve dignity, respect, and love,” Saunders stated. “What’s allegedly taking place at the Cardin Home is heartbreaking and unacceptable. These are our mothers, fathers, and grandparents. We owe them better.”

In her statement, Saunders reiterated her call for:

A comprehensive and transparent investigation into all allegations of abuse and misconduct

into all allegations of abuse and misconduct Enhanced training and continuous professional development for geriatric staff

and continuous professional development for geriatric staff Greater oversight and national investment in senior care infrastructure

She emphasized that the well-being of senior citizens must be a national priority, not an afterthought.

Saunders Invites the Nation to Unite at PLP Convention 2025

Turning from concern to call-to-action, Saunders also took the opportunity to invite the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to a pivotal moment in the country’s political calendar — the PLP Convention 2025.

“As we reflect on the state of our nation — from our elderly care to the cost of living to youth opportunity — I urge every concerned citizen to come out and be part of the movement for change. Join us on Saturday, July 12th at 3PM at the historic Greenlands Park.”

Describing the upcoming convention as “a gathering of hope, vision, and purpose,” Saunders promised an event where solutions will be discussed, voices will be heard, and people-centered leadership will take center stage.

As concerns over the Cardin Home grow louder, Saunders’ remarks strike a chord — not just as a plea for better care, but as a rallying cry for national accountability and action.

Stay with SKN Times for continuing coverage of developments at the Cardin Home and lead-up events to PLP Convention 2025.