ELECTION DATE ANNOUNCED: ST. VINCENT GOES TO THE POLLS NOVEMBER 27







Ralph Gonsalves makes it official — battle lines drawn between ULP and NDP as the political temperature surges across the Grenadines

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT – October 29, 2025 — The stage is officially set for what could be one of the most decisive elections in modern Vincentian history. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves on Tuesday night electrified a packed Unity Labour Party (ULP) rally at Richmond Hill with the long-awaited announcement: General Elections will be held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with Nomination Day set for Monday, November 10.

The declaration immediately ignited a surge of political energy across the nation, as the ruling ULP, seeking a historic sixth consecutive term, braces for an intense face-off against the resurgent New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Dr. Godwin Friday.

Legacy vs. Change: The Battle for SVG’s Future

The ULP continues to pin its hopes on 79-year-old Gonsalves, whose decades-long leadership has defined the nation’s modern political era. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday, 66, representing the Northern Grenadines since 2001, is mounting his second bid to become prime minister after his initial attempt in 2020.

Friday’s first run at leadership saw the NDP win the popular vote — a symbolic but significant milestone — even as the party narrowly missed capturing power. Notably, margins of victory in several ULP strongholds shrunk considerably, signaling a shifting political tide.

Now, both men — veterans of Vincentian politics — are gearing up for what analysts are calling a battle of endurance and ideas, with Gonsalves aiming to seal his legacy and Friday pressing to open a new chapter of leadership.

Independence Promises and Political Maneuvering

The election announcement came one day after Gonsalves’ high-profile Independence Day address, in which he made 14 policy announcements marking the nation’s 46th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Among them was a significant social welfare increase — raising Public Assistance payments from EC$280 and EC$300 to EC$360 monthly, benefiting 4,646 recipients and backdated to September. Gonsalves also declared the removal of VAT from eight essential items, estimating an annual Treasury cost of EC$8 million.

“…but because of the continued expected economic growth in the country, it will cushion. So, we would lose that on the swings, but because of the growth, we will be able to collect on other things,” Gonsalves said, framing the move as a pro-people economic measure.

However, these announcements closely mirror key NDP proposals, sparking criticism that the government is reacting to opposition pressure rather than leading with original policy. Earlier this month, Friday pledged to double the Public Assistance payout to EC$500 monthly under an NDP government, while also promising to reduce VAT from 16% to 13% across the board — a pledge the party has maintained since 2020.

Competing Economic Visions

The policy divide between the two parties continues to widen. Friday’s NDP has laid out an ambitious development blueprint anchored on agriculture, tourism, the blue economy, and innovation, pledging to introduce a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme to attract foreign capital and fill fiscal gaps.

The ULP remains fiercely opposed to CBI, with Gonsalves repeatedly warning against “selling passports for revenue.” Instead, the government continues to tout domestic growth, social stability, and regional influence as the bedrock of its development model.

Friday counters that only bold reforms can unlock SVG’s true potential:

“It is a promise that I will not break. Together, we will build an economy where farmers, fisherfolk, businesses — big and small — can thrive and create jobs for our people. Together, we will raise productivity so that we can raise wages and people can have better pay and look after their families,” the opposition leader declared.

“Together We Win” — Friday’s Call for Renewal

In his latest address, Friday struck a unifying tone, echoing his campaign slogan “Together, we win.”

He pledged to deliver better roads, improved healthcare, enhanced sports infrastructure, and expanded training opportunities for youth — while emphasizing community safety and economic inclusion.

“Together, we will invest in better playing fields and sporting facilities for the development of our young people. Together, we will ensure that we have a healthcare system that delivers for you and your families when you need it most,” Friday said.

“Together, we will work to ensure that everyone in our beautiful and blessed land is better off — and together, as one people, we win the future of our nation.”

The Road to November 27

With the campaign clock ticking, both parties have rolled into full election mode — the ULP banking on its record and experience, the NDP on its promise of transformation.

The coming weeks will see an intense contest of ideas, personalities, and trust, as Vincentians prepare to decide between continuity and change.

Whether Gonsalves secures a sixth historic term or Friday ushers in a new political era, one thing is certain: the eyes of the Caribbean will be fixed firmly on St. Vincent and the Grenadines this November.

Times Caribbean will continue to provide in-depth coverage, analysis, and exclusive election updates as St. Vincent and the Grenadines heads to the polls.