AGRICULTURE IN DECLINE: THE DUGGINS DISASTER AND THE BETRAYAL OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ MARINE FUTURE

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 30, 2025 — The Caribbean Week of Agriculture taking place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort should have been a moment of triumph for St. Kitts and Nevis, the host nation. Instead, it has become an international stage exposing the failures, incompetence, and petty politics of the Drew administration—particularly its embattled Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Samal Duggins.

On the right of the conference table sits Minister Duggins, immaculately dressed as always, seemingly more focused on his curated photo-op poses than on policy substance. To his left sits Dr. Marc Williams, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM)—a son of the soil whose visionary leadership of the Department of Marine Resources in St. Kitts and Nevis between 2011 and 2023 set unprecedented benchmarks, not only for the Federation but for the entire Caribbean.

A Tale of Two Leaders

The contrast could not be starker.

Duggins: widely regarded as the most incompetent minister in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis, if not the wider Caribbean. His tenure has coincided with the wholesale collapse of every ministry he has touched—from Sports, to Agriculture, to Fisheries. Growth and development have flatlined under his stewardship, replaced by scandal, underperformance, and vindictive political purges.

widely regarded as the most incompetent minister in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis, if not the wider Caribbean. His tenure has coincided with the wholesale collapse of every ministry he has touched—from Sports, to Agriculture, to Fisheries. Growth and development have flatlined under his stewardship, replaced by scandal, underperformance, and vindictive political purges. Williams: a globally respected technocrat, lauded regionally and internationally for innovative and sustainable marine policies. Under his leadership, St. Kitts and Nevis’ fisheries policies became regional standards. His work earned the Federation international respect, and his intellect continues to shape ocean policy globally.

Yet, in August 2022, when Drew and Duggins assumed power, Williams was unceremoniously sidelined—sent on indefinite “leave” without clarity or cause. His eventual “transfer” to a meaningless desk in Economic Affairs, stripped of resources and relevance, was nothing short of political persecution. His only “sin”? His willingness to serve his country under a PLP platform, challenging the establishment led by Denzil Douglas.

The Vindictive Politics That Cost Us

That a nation would discard such a towering figure in marine and fisheries management at the peak of his career is not only shortsighted, but criminally negligent. Today, as Williams represents 17 CARICOM states at the CRFM helm, St. Kitts and Nevis is left floundering with stagnant agricultural growth, collapsing food security initiatives, and a fisheries sector adrift.

This betrayal is more than personal—it is national. Williams’ removal was not about merit or vision, but about petty political loyalty. And in so doing, Drew and Duggins crippled an entire ministry and robbed the Federation of its most valuable marine resource mind.

Why Agriculture Is Now the Federation’s Weakest Link

It is no accident that agriculture has joined health and sports as the three most underdeveloped sectors under the Drew administration. Leadership matters, and where there should have been investment, innovation, and inclusion, there has instead been victimization, mediocrity, and mismanagement.

The very fact that at this week’s conference—the largest Caribbean agricultural summit of the year—Dr. Williams is spearheading three hybrid fisheries events while Duggins sits awkwardly in his shadow, is damning evidence of how far the Federation has fallen under this administration’s stewardship.

The Apology Owed to the Nation

Duggins and Drew owe Dr. Marc Williams an apology, yes. But more importantly, they owe St. Kitts and Nevis an apology. Their vindictiveness has cost us more than one man’s career; it has cost us international prestige, regional influence, and critical momentum in food and marine security.

The truth is simple: Dr. Williams should have been leading from Basseterre, not Belize. He should have been at the head of our national delegation, not sitting across from our minister, forced into exile by politics too small-minded to recognize genius.

If St. Kitts and Nevis agriculture is the laughingstock of the Caribbean today, it is because our leaders traded competence for control, expertise for ego, and progress for political vendetta.

History will not forget this betrayal.