3RD PM HARRIS DEMANDS PM DREW, COP SUTTON VISIT FAMILY, UPDATE NATION ON ASSASSINATED LEADER AZZIWAH NILES-JONES

In a powerful and impassioned statement, the 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and National Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, has made an emphatic call for the government to immediately address the family of the brutally slain community leader and PLP Constituency 2 Chairman, Azziwah Niles-Jones. Dr. Harris urged Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the Minister of National Security, and Commissioner of Police (COP) James Sutton to visit Niles-Jones’ family without delay and provide much-needed updates on the investigation into his shocking murder.

Speaking at the PLP’s Monthly Press Conference held at the St. Kitts Marriott, Dr. Harris did not mince words in condemning the authorities’ silence and failure to engage with Niles-Jones’ grieving family. He described the current government’s inaction as “powerless” and “impotent” in the face of a rising tide of gun violence that has left the country reeling from loss.

“We are all surprised that we have had perhaps the first political assassination in our country and the police remain deaf and dumb in relation to this matter. No update to the country over such a gruesome assassination of a political activist,” Dr. Harris stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. His frustration was palpable as he called for the police high command, led by COP Sutton, to meet with the family of Niles-Jones and provide them with answers. “No one should have to tell the Commissioner of Police that on certain crimes he has to keep a daily track of their progress,” Harris said, lambasting the lack of communication as a “national shame and disgrace.”

The former Prime Minister highlighted the emotional toll that the lack of justice is having on Niles-Jones’ family, specifically mentioning his mother, Miss Joyce Jones, who was present at the press conference. Dr. Harris expressed his deep sympathy for her and noted how devastating the loss has been for her and the entire family. He offered prayers for her comfort during this time of unimaginable grief.

In a stark rebuke of the current government and police leadership, Dr. Harris pointed out that the only time law enforcement took any action was in response to social media posts. “That is very, very irresponsible and unacceptable,” he declared, stressing that the family should not be forced to beg for updates or reassurance that justice will be served.

Dr. Harris’ words echoed the sentiments of a growing number of citizens concerned about the escalating crime wave and the government’s inability to provide clear and decisive action. His demand for justice for Niles-Jones sends a strong message that the PLP will not stand by while violence continues to claim the lives of their people.

The nation now waits to see if PM Drew, COP Sutton, and the police force will heed Dr. Harris’ call and finally offer the family of Azziwah Niles-Jones the closure and justice they deserve.

