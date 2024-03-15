FINALLY !! Two Citizens Receive NHC East Coast Developers Model Homes After 7 Months of Construction

In a momentous event today, two deserving residents of St. Kitts and Nevis were handed the keys to their brand new homes in Conaree and Taylor’s. The unveiling ceremony marked the culmination of seven months of construction efforts by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) in collaboration with East Coast Development.

Sharmara Huggins of Conaree and Sherla Matthew of Taylor’s were the proud recipients of these fully furnished model homes. Each house comes complete with essential amenities, including beds, stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, internet, and cable connections. Additionally, the homes were presented to the recipients mortgage-free, offering them financial security and peace of mind.

The partnership between NHC and East Coast Development underscores the commitment of the government to provide affordable housing solutions to citizens. These model homes serve as a testament to the government’s dedication to improving the quality of life for residents across the country.

Sharmara Huggins and Sherla Matthew expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to own these beautiful homes. Their smiles and excitement radiated as they stepped into their new abodes, envisioning the bright future ahead for themselves and their families.

As the keys exchanged hands, it marked not only the beginning of a new chapter for the recipients but also a reaffirmation of the government’s pledge to address housing needs and foster sustainable communities in St. Kitts and Nevis.