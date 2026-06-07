Daughter of National Hero Sir Robert Bradshaw Honoured with Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership

Mrs. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines, First Daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis’ First National Hero and Father of Independence, Receives Honorary Doctorate from International American University

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Mrs. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines, the first daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis’ First National Hero and Father of Independence, The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, has been conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership (Honoris Causa) by the International American University.

The distinguished recognition celebrates Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines’ lifelong association with education, leadership, service, national development, and the proud legacy of one of the most consequential figures in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the daughter of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines carries a name deeply woven into the national story. Sir Robert, widely revered as the Father of Independence, devoted his life to the upliftment of working people, the expansion of opportunity, and the advancement of social justice across the nation. His legacy continues to inspire generations, and this latest honour bestowed upon his daughter adds another proud chapter to the Bradshaw family’s contribution to national life.

The honorary doctorate in Education Leadership recognizes Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines’ example of dignity, commitment, and service, as well as her contribution to the values of learning, community development, and leadership. The conferment of the Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa is a significant academic and civic tribute, reserved for individuals whose work, influence, and life journey reflect excellence and meaningful impact.

For many across St. Kitts and Nevis, the achievement is not only a personal milestone for Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines, but also a moment of national pride. It underscores the continuing importance of education as a foundation for empowerment, progress, and responsible leadership.

Mrs. Bradshaw-Caines’ recognition also serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring place of the Bradshaw legacy in the national consciousness. From the struggles for workers’ rights and social advancement to the broader journey toward self-determination and independence, the Bradshaw name remains synonymous with courage, service, and nation-building.

Her honorary doctorate stands as a fitting tribute to a life connected to history, public service, and the continuing call to inspire future generations through education and leadership.

St. Kitts and Nevis Daily and SKN Times extend congratulations to Dr. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines on this distinguished and well-deserved honour.