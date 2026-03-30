$50 MILLION. 11 YEARS. STILL NO SCHOOL? — DPM HANLEY PROMISES DELIVERY OF BASSETERRE HIGH AS OUTRAGE GROWS OVER ‘SHIP-IN’ PROJECT AND LOST MILLIONS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — After more than a decade of delays and over $50 million already spent, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley is once again assuring the nation that the long-promised Basseterre High School will be delivered.

But as promises echo, frustration is reaching a boiling point.

Standing firm at the March 30 Cabinet press conference, Hanley declared, “Our students deserve this school… and that is exactly what we are doing.” Yet for many citizens, that statement rings hollow against a backdrop of 11 years of stalled progress, spiraling costs, and mounting controversy.

A DECADE OF DELAY: PROMISES WITHOUT A CAMPUS

The Basseterre High School project has become one of the most glaring symbols of prolonged public sector inefficiency—millions spent, yet no completed structure to show.

While the government insists that “significant foundational work” has been done behind the scenes, critics argue that the absence of visible progress after such heavy investment raises serious questions about accountability, planning, and execution.

Even Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew sought to deflect blame, pointing to the previous administration’s $21 million expenditure with “not one brick laid.” But for a weary public, the blame game is wearing thin.

The central question remains unanswered: after 11 years, where is the school?

THE $300 MILLION QUESTION: WHY WAS THE SCHOOL ‘OUTSOURCED’?

Fueling national outrage is a controversial decision that has ignited fierce debate—the reported move to construct the school in Barbados and ship it to St. Kitts like cargo.

This approach, critics argue, has effectively stripped the local economy of an estimated $300 million in potential economic activity—money that could have empowered contractors, suppliers, tradesmen, and businesses across the Federation.

Despite the scale of the backlash, no direct comment was offered by DPM Hanley on this issue.

For many, that silence is deafening.

Was this a cost-saving measure—or a costly misstep that bypassed local opportunity?

LOCAL BENEFITS OR POLITICAL SPIN?

In defending the project, Hanley emphasized that “90 percent of workers will come from within the Federation,” promising opportunities for plumbers, electricians, laborers, and vendors.

But critics are pushing back hard.

They argue that temporary labor participation cannot replace the massive economic injection that full-scale local construction would have generated—from raw materials to subcontracting to long-term industry growth.

In essence:

Is this real economic empowerment—or a diluted consolation prize?

A TURNKEY SOLUTION—OR A SHORTCUT?

Government officials have touted the project as a “climate-resilient, turnkey facility,” fully outfitted upon delivery.

But that very description has intensified scrutiny.

To some, it represents innovation and efficiency.

To others, it signals a dangerous precedent—outsourcing major national infrastructure while sidelining local capacity.

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE ON THE LINE

At its core, this is no longer just a school project—it is a test of governance, transparency, and national priorities.

With rising costs, unanswered questions, and a growing perception of missed economic opportunity, public confidence is increasingly fragile.

Yes, students deserve a modern school.

But citizens are asking:

At what cost—and for whose benefit?

A NATION WAITS… AGAIN

As the government insists the project is “on its way,” the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left to confront a familiar reality—another promise, another timeline, another wait.

After 11 years and $50 million, patience is no longer guaranteed.

This time, the nation is watching—closely.