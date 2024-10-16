EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS ! PHIPPS CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT SILENCE ON MINISTER’S ALLEGED LINK TO ASSASSINATIONS







In a bombshell statement, former Minister and Chairperson of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Wendy Phipps, has launched a scathing attack on the government, calling them out for their lack of transparency and action regarding the brutal assassinations of Azziwah Niles Jones and Krami Imark Oloughlin. Phipps expressed outrage at the government’s failure to address the allegations implicating a sitting Minister in these murders and the government’s silence regarding whether this Minister has been questioned or cleared by authorities.

Phipps, speaking at a PLP monthly press conference, highlighted the troubling absence of any statement from the Minister allegedly involved, even as damning voice notes have circulated, with one of the victims allegedly implicating the Minister before their tragic death. “We still want justice for Azziwah. We want justice for all victims of violence in St. Kitts and Nevis,” she said, passionately addressing the growing concerns of the public.

Her fiery address raised questions about the government’s commitment to transparency, as she noted that despite public outcry and rampant speculation, no meaningful update has been provided by the police or the government regarding the status of the investigation. “We recognize at the same time that we are not hearing from the police in terms of any status on the murder of Azziwah or Aymar, the entertainer for that matter,” Phipps said, underscoring the frustration felt by families of the victims and the wider community.

In one of her most pointed remarks, Phipps stressed that no one, including government officials, should be above the law. “Whoever that Minister is should have been questioned because he or she is not above the law,” she declared. She went further, criticizing the Minister for remaining silent amidst serious allegations: “Being silent is a stupid strategy… If you had nothing to do with it, be very grateful and humble in saying you had nothing to do with it and free the police’s hand to do their job.”

Phipps’s explosive comments have reignited public discourse over the assassinations, fueling demands for justice and greater government accountability. The PLP Chairperson vowed that her party will continue to pressure law enforcement and the government to solve these heinous crimes and prevent further violence in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the murder rate rises and suspicion swirls, the question on everyone’s mind remains: Will justice be served, or will these high-profile assassinations remain shrouded in silence?

