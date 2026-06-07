CFBC Mourns Passing of Dennis Richards, CSM, Celebrates Legacy of Beloved Artist, Educator and Cultural Nation-Builder

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 6, 2026 — The Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College has expressed deep sadness over the recent passing of Mr. Dennis Richards, CSM, a respected lecturer, artist, cultural worker, designer and long-serving contributor to education and national development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CFBC said Mr. Richards gave years of dedicated service to the institution and left a lasting impact on students, colleagues and the wider community.

“Throughout his years of dedicated service, Mr. Richards made invaluable contributions to the College and touched the lives of countless students, colleagues, and members of the wider community,” CFBC stated. “His commitment, professionalism, and unwavering support will be remembered with gratitude and admiration.”

The College also released a formal tribute honouring Mr. Richards’ remarkable journey and contributions to CFBC, describing him as an artist, educator, cultural worker, designer and “quiet nation-builder.”

According to the tribute, Mr. Richards served as a full-time lecturer in the Architectural Design Technology Programme within the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies. He also contributed to the Timber Programme, where his artistic eye, practical skills and generous spirit helped students develop confidence in design, form, material and presentation.

Mr. Richards also served as a CAPE Art and Design lecturer in the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, where his experience and calm approach made him a valued member of the teaching team. Even after later continuing as an adjunct lecturer, CFBC said he remained a familiar and welcome presence on campus, often seen with his portfolio in hand and continuing to share his wisdom, warmth and unmistakable creative spirit.

The tribute highlighted his patience as one of his quiet strengths, noting that he guided students without overwhelming them, corrected without diminishing them and encouraged young people to find their own creative voice. CFBC recalled that when asked to assist outside his area of expertise, Mr. Richards would often respond simply that “the kids need it.”

That simple statement, the College said, reflected his empathy, compassion and deep commitment to students.

Mr. Richards was also remembered for encouraging students to observe, question, experiment and express themselves with care and conviction. He promoted the creative use of recycled materials and helped students understand art not as a marginal hobby, but as culture, communication, discipline and nation-building.

As an artist, CFBC said Mr. Richards was known not only through his paintings, but through the way art saturated his life. His work and teaching reflected a deep understanding of beauty, symbolism, cultural identity and national memory.

For more than a decade, CFBC said commencement speakers were honoured with paintings created by Mr. Richards, with his final piece prepared for the 2025 Commencement. Each work, the College noted, reflected beauty, cultural dignity and national pride.

“In Dennis Richards, CFBC has lost a gifted artist and educator, but not the lessons he left behind,” the tribute stated. “His humility, creativity, kindness, and respect remain alive in students, colleagues, and the communities he touched.”

The College invited the public to join in honouring his life, celebrating his achievements and remembering the positive impact he made on the institution.

“During this time of mourning, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him,” CFBC said. “May his legacy continue to inspire us, and may he rest in eternal peace.”

Mr. Richards is being remembered as a calm, generous, deeply creative and life-loving figure whose imprint remains firmly woven into the cultural and educational memory of St. Kitts and Nevis.