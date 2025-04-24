WHO WILL STEP UP? URGENT CALL FOR SPONSORS TO SECURE GLEN “GHOST” PHILLIP INVITATIONAL CAMP

The Clock is Ticking — Help Bring a Basketball Legend’s Vision to Life This July

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – April 13, 2025 — With the Glen “Ghost” Phillip Invitational Basketball Camp just months away, organizers are now issuing a passionate call to action for sponsors, partners, and patriotic contributors to help bring this historic event to life.

Slated for July 14–18, the inaugural camp is more than a basketball training session—it is a living tribute to one of St. Kitts & Nevis’ most iconic sports figures, the late Glen “Ghost” Phillip. But while the vision is bold and the impact undeniable, resources are limited, and support is desperately needed.

“This is a national moment, not just a camp,” declared James “Barman” Hanley, Head Coach of RAMS Hitters. “Glen Phillip dedicated his life to the development of our youth. Now it’s time for the nation—businesses, institutions, and individuals—to help us cement his legacy in action, not just memory.”

The Harmonites Sports and Community Group, in collaboration with LORMAR Consulting (USA) and the London School of Basketball (UK), is ready to deliver a world-class experience for young athletes aged 7 to 22. But to cover critical costs such as equipment, coaching fees, venue logistics, uniforms, meals, transportation, and scholarships, sponsors are urgently needed.

A Legacy Deserving of National Investment

Despite broad public support and enthusiasm, organizers say the financial backing hasn’t yet matched the vision. Glen “Ghost” Phillip wasn’t just a player or a coach—he was a mentor, motivator, and symbol of community upliftment. This camp is designed to honor his memory with action, by empowering the very youth he championed.

“If you ever benefited from sports in this country… if Glen ever inspired your child, your team, your community… now is the time to give back,” said Shaun Weston, General Manager of RAM’s Trading Ltd. “We’ve planted the seed. But we need partners to help it grow.”

How You Can Help

Organizers are appealing for monetary contributions, in-kind donations, corporate sponsorships, and collaborative partnerships across the public and private sectors. Whether you’re a local business, a regional brand, a philanthropist, or simply someone who believes in the power of sport—your support can change lives.

Sponsor a child

Provide meals or water

Donate basketballs or gear

Cover travel costs for regional coaches

Contribute toward venue and equipment rental

No gesture is too small—every contribution helps build the future Glen “Ghost” Phillip dreamed of.

To become a sponsor, partner, or contributor:

Contact: James Hanley

[email protected] | 663-3155

Let’s rally as a nation to ensure this camp doesn’t just happen—but happens in a way that would make “Ghost” proud.

This is our shot. Let’s not miss it.

GhostLegacyCamp #SupportYouthSports #InvestInTheFuture #GlenGhostPhillipLivesOn