Mrs. Lecia Phipps of St. Kitts and Nevis Completes Prestigious Cyber Law Executive Course at UN

(United Nations, New York, February 19, 2025) – Mrs. Lecia Phipps, Third Secretary and First Committee Expert at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, has successfully completed The University of Reading’s Cyber Law International Executive Course in International Law Applicable in Cyberspace.

Throughout the course, Mrs. Phipps gained valuable insights into international law principles, including jurisdiction, sovereignty, and human rights, in the digital realm. She also explored global treaties governing cybercrime, cybersecurity, and data protection.

Mrs. Phipps expressed that the training will enhance her role as a First Committee Expert, a UN body responsible for addressing disarmament, international security, and global peace challenges. She emphasized her intent to apply her knowledge for the benefit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I extend sincerest gratitude to the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis. I also thank the Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN and the Canadian Government for awarding me the scholarship to pursue these studies,” Mrs. Phipps stated.

She also thanked H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, for her dedication to advancing education and professional development.

This milestone aligns with Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s vision for a safer and more resilient society through his Cyber Nations Program 2025 and broader digital empowerment initiatives.