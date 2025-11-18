BELLE MONT SANCTUARY RESORT ANNOUNCED AS TITLE SPONSOR OF THE 2025 MISS CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT



ST KITTS & NEVIS – The Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant returns home this December with renewed energy and elegance, thanks to a new partnership with title sponsor Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort. The 2025 staging of the prestigious event will be held on Monday 29 December at 7:00 PM at the St Kitts Marriott Resort, and will bring together nine exceptional young women from across the region in a celebration of Caribbean talent, grace and cultural brilliance.

This year’s contestants are:

Melanie Rebecca Lewis, 17 – St Croix, USVI Maya Zareiah Venice Marcellin, 18 – The British Virgin Islands Soriah Williams-Powell, 17 – St Kitts Kristine Mohammed, 16 – Trinidad and Tobago Miya Sherniya Johnson, 16 – St Lucia Athaliyah Felicien, 18 – Guyana Ailyn Tavares-Sanchez, 17 – Anguilla Tekyra Richards, 16 – Antigua and Barbuda Dely Edwinie, 19 – Haiti

These young ambassadors will take the stage in a dazzling night of performance, public speaking and creative expression, competing for one of the most respected crowns in the regional pageant landscape.

The 2025 edition will offer an elevated production experience, featuring special guest hosts and dynamic performances from top regional artists. It promises to be an inspiring evening that uplifts and showcases the diverse voices and talents of Caribbean youth.

Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, nestled along the lush hillsides of Mount Liamuiga in St Kitts, is proud to join as title sponsor. A destination defined by panoramic views, refined villas, farm-to-table dining and holistic spa rituals, Belle Mont embodies sustainable Caribbean luxury. The resort, together with its sister property Arthur’s Restaurant & Beach Club, brings a new level of sophistication and warmth to this year’s pageant experience.

“We are thrilled to support an event that reflects the vibrancy, intelligence and artistry of Caribbean youth,” said representatives from Belle Mont. “This partnership allows us to contribute meaningfully to the cultural landscape of the region and celebrate young women as future leaders and creative voices.”

With Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort now on board, this year’s event is set to deliver an unforgettable showcase of excellence, elegance and Caribbean pride.