HISTORIC SURGERY SHOCKS THE REGION: TWO ST. KITTS-NEVIS BORN NEUROSURGEONS MAKE CARIBBEAN MEDICAL HISTORY WITH FIRST-EVER LUMBAR DISC REPLACEMENT!

Jamaica’s Operating Room Becomes the Epicenter of Caribbean Surgical History Thanks to Gingerland’, Nevis and Ottleys Village St.kitts Own: Dr. Geoffrey Liburd and Dr. Andy Redmond Lead Groundbreaking Procedure. Pioneering lumbar disc replacement team at Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica, April 11, 2025 (L–R): Dr. Jason Toppin, Mr. Corey Harbold, Dr. J. Geoffrey Liburd, Dr. Cherian Cherian, Dr. Andy Redmond, Dr. Joseph Blidgen, and Dr. Dwaine Cooke. [Photo: Andrews Memorial Hospital]

In a seismic medical breakthrough that has sent shockwaves across the Caribbean, two brilliant minds born in the serene villages of Gingerland, Nevis, and Ottley’s, St. Kitts, have made history by successfully performing the first-ever lumbar disc replacement surgery in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The revolutionary operation was conducted this week at Jamaica’s prestigious Andrews Memorial Hospital (AMH), and was spearheaded by Dr. J. Geoffrey Liburd, a Hanley’s Road, Nevis native and Jamaica’s Chief Neurosurgeon, along with his surgical partner, Dr. Andy Redmond, a Yale-trained neurosurgeon whose early life began in Rawlins Village, Nevis before moving to Ottley’s Village, St. Kitts.

This landmark surgery marks a new chapter in Caribbean medicine — one where the region no longer simply dreams of world-class surgical intervention, but delivers it.

“This surgery was a triumph for the Caribbean,” said Dr. Liburd. “We successfully replaced a damaged lumbar disc with an artificial implant, restoring spinal mobility and offering long-term relief from chronic back pain.”

The operation was more than just a procedure — it was a coordinated symphony of international excellence:

, now practicing in Texas, returned to the region where his journey began to join the historic team. Also part of the all-star cast were Dr. Dwaine Cooke, Dr. Ronette Goodluck-Tyndall, Dr. Cherian Cherian, Dr. Joseph Blidgen, and Dr. Jason Toppin, along with critical operating room support from a team of seasoned nurses and U.S.-based medical tech Mr. Corey Harbold.

The surgery replaces the spinal disc — the cushion between vertebrae — with a cutting-edge artificial implant, preserving motion and drastically reducing pain. In a region where many still travel abroad for advanced medical care, this signals a transformational turning point.

Who Are the History-Makers?

Dr. Geoffrey Liburd is no stranger to achievement. From Nevis to Yale and Leeds to Kingston, his journey has inspired many. A Consultant Neurosurgeon at multiple top-tier Jamaican hospitals and an Associate Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Liburd brings two decades of elite surgical experience.

Dr. Andy Redmond, who left the shores of St. Kitts on a scholarship, rose to prominence at Yale University. Now a leading neurosurgeon in Texas, he specializes in pain management and minimally invasive spinal procedures — and believes the best is yet to come: “We’re entering a new era. Soon, we’ll move beyond hardware to cellular and genetic treatments,” he said.

A Caribbean First, A Global Statement

In an age where developing nations often trail behind in advanced healthcare, the Caribbean has declared — we can lead. And at the forefront are two sons of Nevis and St. Kitts who defied geography, rose above obstacles, and brought world-class neurosurgery home.

This isn’t just a medical milestone. It’s a moment of national pride, regional triumph, and historical magnitude.

From the hills of Gingerland to the operating room of global acclaim — the Caribbean’s finest have etched their names in surgical history.