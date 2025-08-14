100-Strong St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation Gears Up for CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 14, 2025 – St. Kitts and Nevis is set to make a powerful cultural statement at CARIFESTA XV, with nearly 100 artists, performers, and creative entrepreneurs preparing to represent the Federation at the Caribbean’s most prestigious festival of arts and culture.

The regional showcase will run from August 22–31, 2025 in Barbados, under the theme “Caribbean Roots… Global Excellence.” Organisers say the delegation will embody the vibrancy and diversity of the Federation’s creative sector, spanning performing arts (music, dance, theatre), visual arts, agro-processing, literary arts, crafts, fashion, cosmetic arts, folklore, heritage, and film.

At a Thursday press conference, the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy described the group as “a diverse cross-section of the nation’s creative talent, ready to showcase to the world the remarkable artistry and innovation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Minister of the Creative Economy Hon. Samal Duggins expressed pride and confidence in the team, hailing the event as a chance for the Federation to shine on the regional stage and strengthen cultural ties.

CARIFESTA, which rotates among host countries each edition, promotes Caribbean unity by providing a platform for the region’s artists to share their heritage, creativity, and national pride. St. Kitts and Nevis has twice served as host — in 2000, under then Minister of Culture Hon. Jacinth Henry-Martin, and again in 2020.

First staged in Guyana in 1972 under the leadership of then President Forbes Burnham, CARIFESTA was envisioned as a stage to depict “the life of the people of the Region, their heroes, morals, myths, traditions, beliefs, creativity and ways of expression” while inspiring artistic excellence and collaboration across the Caribbean.

With Barbados now preparing to welcome thousands of performers, artisans, and cultural ambassadors from across the region, the St. Kitts and Nevis contingent is poised to make an unforgettable impact at CARIFESTA XV.